Now that the Independence Day holiday is officially over, perhaps residents living in places like Niagara Falls will finally be able to get some well-deserved rest again.
Fireworks — the booming, illegal kind — have become a nuisance in the city as they have in other parts of Niagara County, New York state and, indeed, the nation.
For weeks now, amateur fireworks users have been annoying their neighbors by lighting off noise-makers and boomers and whistlers at all hours and without regard for adults and children who are trying to sleep or family pets who are often scared by all the racket.
Many residents have called on local officials and representatives from law enforcement agencies to take a tougher stance on offenders, however, it must be noted that the job isn't exactly easy.
As Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott noted this week, it's a real challenge for police officers to catch users of illegal fireworks in the act.
Taking a different point of view, Acting Sheriff Micheal Filicetti noted that, given the two standards that exist in terms of legal and illegal fireworks use in Niagara County, it can be difficult for law enforcement officers to determine just who is following the rules and who is violating them.
In general, fireworks are illegal within New York state boundaries, however, the ban does not cover all types.
While the average New Yorker cannot legally obtain or use those large fireworks that light up the sky and make huge booming noises, certain counties, including Niagara, have allowed so-called "sparkling devices" to be sold during specific times throughout the year. Officially, these legal fireworks include ground-based or handheld devices that "produce a shower of colored sparks or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke." Under the law, they are limited in size in terms of their "pyrotechnic composition."
Imagine being an officer out in the community and attempting to differentiate between the sounds of those legal fireworks and the sounds of the illegal ones.
“People were buying the legal fireworks and then we would get calls about the legal ones, the ground fireworks. Unless they are violating the noise ordinances for that, there really is not a lot we can do about that,” Filicetti said.
In reality, Western New Yorkers don't have to travel too far to purchase larger types of fireworks which are legal in neighboring states like Pennsylvania. This complicates enforcement even more.
In some ways, amateurs using fireworks around the Fourth of July is not unlike mask wearing in the midst of a global pandemic.
Enforcement is clearly important where both issues are concerned, but it is nowhere near full proof.
In the end, compliance in both areas is driven by the sort of things that often and unfortunately seem in short supply these days and they include personal responsibility, sound judgment, common sense and concern for the well being of neighbors and fellow residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.