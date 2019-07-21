“I think the scale of this is stunning.”
That was the quote from Keith Humphreys, a Stanford University professor who was asked for his thoughts on newly released government figures on the number of opioid pills shipped to U.S. pharmacies between 2006 and 2012.
“Stunning” is certainly one word for it.
“Disturbing” could be another.
As the Associated Press reported this week, records kept by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration show that 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills - the vast majority of them generics not brand names - were flooded into the U.S. market during the time period in question.
While the chief villain in the nation’s opioid crisis has often been Purdue Pharma - the maker of OxyContin - the data suggests the pharmaceutical giant was not alone in pushing out pills even as overdose deaths climbed across the nation.
According to the AP, opioid pill distribution swelled by more than 50 percent over the roughly six-year time period. The report noted that the flow of the powerful painkiller quickened even after Purdue Pharma was fined $635 million for falsely marketing OxyContin as less addictive than other opioids.
It would not seem to be a mere coincidence that, as Humphreys noted, the places where the data showed the highest volume of drugs per capita also had the highest drug overdoses per capita.
Addiction-ravaged communities like West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Nevada all received enough opioids to provide every man, woman and child with more than 50 pills each for every year that was covered by the recently released data.
The human wreckage of the opioid crisis is well known and personally felt by many Americans, including those living right here in Niagara County.
Prescription and illegal opioids such as heroin and fentanyl have been factors in more than 430,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control. From 2006 through 2012, annual opioid deaths rose from under 18,000 a year to more than 23,000. During that time, prescription drugs were cited as factors in just under half the deaths.
Overall opioid deaths doubled in the U.S. since 2012, although on Wednesday the CDC reported that drug overdose deaths of all kinds probably declined last year for the first time in nearly three decades.
The welcome news about a decline in overdose deaths comes as little solace for individuals and families who have already lost of loved one in what is truly the scourge of this country’s modern age.
Those of you out there who have been lucky enough to avoid this issue on a personal level, should know that while large pharmaceutical companies and so many others in the distribution chain made a lot of money off of distributing billions of pills over the course of roughly six years the epidemic has significantly increased the cost to taxpayers for underfunding law enforcement and other public agencies that have been forced to deal with this issue every single day.
“It’s like being on the front lines of a war every day,” said Joe Engle, sheriff of Perry County, Kentucky, which received 175 pills per person per year. “Our people here in eastern Kentucky have been taken advantage of by these pharmaceutical companies. It’s one of the worst things you can do to a society, to a people. And we’re suffering.”
Many communities, including Niagara County, are now engaged in legal efforts aimed at forcing those within the lucrative opioid pill distribution chain to provide some level of compensation for all the staggering loss and public expense.
Those entities, should they prove successful either in litigation or through settlements, would do well to funnel any dollars received back into addiction awareness programs, rehabilitation services and the development of in-patient treatment centers in the areas they serve.
To use funds garnered from lawsuits tied to the opioid crisis for any other purpose would be an affront to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have paid the highest cost where the distribution of billions of highly addictive painkillers have been concerned in recent years.
