News Monday that Western New York has met the criteria to begin reopening brought much rejoicing.
It should also bring a bit of trepidation as the coronavirus is still a formidable foe.
Western New York is expected to reach the seventh and final metric needed to move into the first phase of reopening today.
During a visit to Buffalo on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the region's leaders needed to have 525 contact tracers in place in order to qualify for phase one reopening — the new contact tracers are expected to begin their training today.
"It's been a long painful period, but we start to reopen tomorrow," Cuomo said.
Under phase one of reopening, residential and commercial construction can resume in the regions that have met the benchmarks. The first phase allows for indoor and outdoor work although masks must be worn by all individuals who are working within 6 feet of each other. Employers must provide masks. Congregate meetings are still no longer allowed.
In regions that have reached phase one, retail businesses can open for curbside pickup or in-store pickup. Customers must order ahead and social distancing is required in stores. Patrons and staff must wear masks in stores and store owners must make sanitizer available.
While we have put ourselves in good position to reopen, we must be careful not to get ahead of ourselves, and go too fast.
Officials assigned to monitor the state metrics guiding reopening must pay close attention. If things seem to be getting out of hand and the number of cases starts to rise, they must not hesitate to "turn the valve off," as Cuomo has described.
Fortunately, reopening will begin in phases with business and recreational opportunities that don't generate large crowds. The real test will come in later phases when bars and restaurants open back up.
The potential for a spike in COVID-19 cases is very real, and the region needs to be prepared not only to recognize it, but to act on it.
Many believe that all we have been doing the past two months, all the sacrifices and self-discipline, has just been the warmup.
Now, the really hard part is here in that we must navigate the reopening smartly and cautiously because a second wave of the coronavirus is predicted to be worse than the first many health officials have said.
It will be a vital test and the stakes are as high as they've ever been.
While no one is certain of what a post-coronavirus world will look like exactly, we can be certain that the new normal will include much of what we've been experiencing in recent months.
As much as we may hate it, expect to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. Be judicious when contemplating going out to places that potentially will be overly crowded.
But by all means, please buy local and support local businesses. No doubt, shopping trends have changed in recent months as more folks have taken to making electronic purchases from Amazon and other large platforms.
With reopening, it is the perfect time for us to shift back to shopping local, albeit in a safe way, in order to support our local small businesses. Many of these businesses are extremely fragile right now, and they will need all the support they can get.
Above all else, everyone please be careful when we reopen, and remember, we take all these precautions for others, the ones we love and care most about, and not just for ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.