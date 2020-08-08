Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. operates largely in a vacuum in Batavia where it is headquartered. In recent weeks, at least from our perspective, the silence coming from President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek and other representatives of the public benefit corporation has been deafening.
While we have our share of questions about various matters related to the internal workings of the organization, our primary concern at the moment has to do with what should be the simplest of things for any public body operating under the auspices of the state of New York.
Why, we would like to know, does WROTB's Board of Directors hold meetings without advance notice to the press or the public as required by New York state open meetings laws?
We've asked, in emails on several occasions in recent weeks, and neither Wojtaszek nor WROTB spokesperson Ryan Hasenhauer has answered.
It gets worse.
Our most recent email encouraging OTB officials to update the organization's website to reflect information about the next public board meeting, which is scheduled to occur later this month, was also sent to Brad Maione, a spokesperson for the New York State Gaming Commission, which has oversight responsibilities for OTB operations across the state.
Maione advised our newspapers that he no longer wanted us to include him on any correspondence involving WROTB officials because he gets enough "junk mail" as it is.
Finally, earlier this week, in an email to a representative of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's office, we outlined our concerns about the lack of transparency in WROTB management. We have yet to receive a response.
WROTB is a state-created public benefit corporation. It is owned by Niagara County and 14 other counties and two cities in Western New York. Its purpose is to oversee legal gaming operations in western and central New York; shares of its profits support the local governments it serves as well as the state.
The entity is covered by the same rules that apply to any municipal government in New York, including open meetings laws that require notification in advance of all meetings held by any public board overseeing its operations.
In June, OTB officials coordinated a series of meetings involving only a select number of board members at one time, to avoid a quorum, so they could discuss, in private, the agency's financial conditions, including the furloughing of about 300 employees.
Last month, the board met in full without providing advance notice to our newspapers about how the meetings would be conducted or how a member of the press or even an average citizen could attend or participate.
We have now asked for such notice in August and as a matter of course moving forward and, again, Wojtaszek and Hasenhauer have ignored our emails.
Taxpayers across the region should remember that WROTB board members receive health, dental and vision insurance through the organization, which, again, is publicly owned. While the board members have been told, by the state comptroller, the attorney general and private attorneys, that they are not entitled to receive the insurance, they continue to accept it.
As previously reported by the Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post, OTB spends more than $300,000 a year on suites to Sabres and Bills games and concerts while racking up significant tabs for food and drinks. OTB officials have claimed that the tickets and extras are used to entice high rollers at Batavia Downs, but records show OTB executives, staffers and their associates have also helped themselves to the tickets and concessions.
Investigative Post, along with the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, have all previously reported that OTB is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation, with areas of interest that include contract awards, the health insurance provided to board members and the distribution of tickets to Bills and Sabres games.
And yet, with all of this going on, officials representing the public entity are still ignoring emails from press outlets and dodging questions about the simplest of things like the time and date of the next public meeting of their board of directors.
We understand that at least one official from the state gaming commission feels differently, but we do not view correspondence about such matters as "junk mail."
We think, and we trust many of our readers will agree, that open government is good government, and Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. should not be an exception.
