"Partnership" is a big buzzword this time of year as politicians go door to door, attempting to convince people that they have what it takes to work with others for the good of the larger community.
At times, strong local partnerships are formed that do result in changes for the better in Niagara County.
A new partnership announced this week between Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and at the new Elmira campus of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine offers the potential to address a shortage of medical professionals in the area while possibly providing a boost to the local economy in the process.
On Tuesday, officials from NFMMC and LECOM, the largest medical school by enrollment in the U.S., announced that they will be participating in a 10-plan aimed at doubling the number of third- and fourth-year medical students training in Niagara County.
“This will help ensure the quality of life across Niagara County and all of Western New York,” Memorial President & CEO Joseph Ruffolo said. “This is the pipeline to bring new physicians into the area and, hopefully, convince them to stay here and practice.”
The medical school and medical center have been academic affiliates since 2009. The goal of the new program is to increase the number of medical students living in the Falls and being educated at memorial from 13 to 26.
Richard Terry, D.O., M.B.A., the associate dean of academic affairs at the Elmira campus of LECOM described the partnership as a potential "path to replenish and restore physician supply," which is vital to providing adequate health coverage to residents in our community.
In addition, Terry expects the medical students to be economic drivers for the area, noting that each student will spend roughly $27,000 annually while training at the Falls hospital.
Sanjay Chadha, Memorial’s senior vice president of service line operations, said all the students will bring about $700,000 in new spending the area around the Niagara Medical Campus.
“(They) will also bring economic development to the community,” Terry said.
Memorial, Niagara County’s only teaching hospital, has a successful 40-year history of educating and training new doctors and has graduated more than 150 physicians from its family practice residency program.
The tradition will continue and be expanded with the arrival of the first class of medical students at LECOM at Elmira, which will begin studying locally in July of 2020.
While many leaders in this area talk about the need to form robust new partnerships in an effort to address local needs.
With the announcement about this new program, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and LECOM have, in this instance, pooled their resources to develop a new initiative that has the potential to improve the quality of local health care while providing a boost to the local economy in the process.
