Bicycling, both in a traditional sense and by electronic assist bike, is gaining massively in popularity.
More bikes on the road lead to more chances for accidents.
For motorists, understand, you have an obligation to share the road. To roll down your window and yell at someone to get on the sidewalk is to profess your ignorance. Bicycling on the sidewalk is illegal.
Now for cyclists, a few words of caution.
Before your ride, ABC. Check the “air” in your tires, check “brakes” for proper adjustment and check your “chain" for signs of wear or corrosion. Brakes are especially important on the e-assist bikes because they go faster more easily, sometimes as much as 28 mph.
Electric bikes deserve special consideration because it is easier for riders to achieve speeds they can’t otherwise approach.
Always wear a helmet. Bike helmets don’t prevent all injuries but they can make a big difference.
Remember, lights are required, front and rear, 30 minutes before sunset and 30 minutes before sunrise is the law in New York.
Always ride in the same direction as traffic. It is amazing how many times we see cyclists riding against traffic. While it seems intuitively safer, it is not. If you are pedaling 15 mph and are hit head on by a car going 30, that is a 45 mph impact. If you get hit from behind the impact is less.
Wear light colored clothing. A dark bike, pedaled by someone wearing dark clothing is never a good combination.
Lastly, and mostly unrelated, thanks to volunteers who beautify, maintain and improve bike paths everywhere, especially around the area known as “The Hub” in Tonawanda and along the path from Pendleton to Lockport.
That Pendleton path is maintained by a group called Trail Keepers as it has been over the last five years or so with plantings, art and more than 40 hard-working volunteers and families upgrading and maintaining 7 miles of trail.
In the coming months, as biking gains popularity as well, it is increasingly becoming a year round endeavor. Don’t be surprised to see cyclists pedaling in weather many people won’t embrace.
