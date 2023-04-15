We’ve seen some policy changes in recent days that would suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic is over and life has returned to normal.
Hardly the case.
In a noticeable shift, President Joe Biden this week formally ended the national emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 that has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic more than three years ago.
The declaration was scheduled to end on May 11, but the president, who had expressed concern over ending the declaration, suddenly sped up the process after the Senate voted in March with bipartisan support to end the emergency.
We have seen other Covid protocols ending, including coronavirus press briefings and the free at-home testing program.
For the first time in a while, Niagara County didn’t send a Wednesday email detailing local numbers. The prior email, on March 29, detailed just 62 new Covid cases over the past seven days, down from 84 new cases the week before.
The White House is also reportedly planning to disband its COVID-19 response team next month.
Here in New York, the State University of New York system said students at its 64 campuses will no longer have to comply with a vaccine mandate beginning with summer classes.
Locally, stores, restaurants and other public places no longer require masks or social distancing and people seem to be going about life as they did prior to March of 2020.
But is the worst behind us?
It seems kind of odd to assign an arbitrary date like May 11 as a time when the pandemic suddenly stops being a threat. As we know, the virus is mean and nasty and has mutated into many different variants, a theme that is likely to continue.
While we are not seeing the numbers of cases pile high like they did over many months the past three years, and we are not seeing hospitals inundated with sick and dying people, there are still issues to be concerned with.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,700 Americans died from Covid last week. Here in Niagara County two resident died of Covid-related complications between March 29 and March 22. Since March 2020, 641 county residents have died from issues related to Covid.
Those aren’t exactly numbers to ignore.
But apparently a lot of Americans want to move on as a recent Gallup poll showed that 51 percent of Americans believe the pandemic is not over.
The poll also showed that many of us (47 percent) do not believe that life will ever return to normal.
We’ve seen evidence of that as more and more people, after going months without wearing a mask, suddenly feel the need to don one if they come down with a sore throat or a sniffle.
That didn’t used to be the case, and perhaps it is for the good that we now take further health precautions when in doubt of our respiratory health.
We remember that during the first year of Covid, there were hardly any cases of colds or the flu, which can largely be attributed to wearing masks and social distancing.
Imagine it becoming a normal thing if schools were hardly affected by colds or the flu simply because students and staff stayed home when sick or just wore masks if feeling a bit off.
Unfortunately as we know, how we dealt with COVID-19 became a political football and decisions were not always made in the best interests of science. No doubt the ending of these Covid restrictions now by the White House and others are also politically expedient measures.
But for the rest of us, let’s not forget what Covid did to us and how much it hurt, especially for those who lost loved ones to the virus.
Let’s continue to use common sense and look out for others as well as ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.