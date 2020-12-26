Christmas Day 2020 has come and gone. Unlike Christmases past, this one put more distance than usual between loved ones and friends.
While many millions of Americans traveled anyway during this holiday week, many more stayed at home, choosing to follow recommendations from health and science experts who are continuing to reinforce the need for people to practice social distancing while the global pandemic drags on.
Another important element that was different this Christmas season was the number of Americans who found themselves facing financial challenges - in some cases severe financial challenges - as a result of the economic fallout the virus has wrought.
In the run-up to the holiday, lines continued to be long outside of food pantries here and in other parts of the country.
Many people entered Christmas day behind on their rent or their mortgages.
The promise of a second round of stimulus, which offered $600 to most individuals and an additional $300 per week in federal benefits for the unemployed, now appears to have once again stalled as President Trump’s call to increase the dollar amounts has been met with resistance from Republicans and Democrats alike.
There was some good news, at least locally anyway, where important aspects of the holiday season were concerned.
Somehow, despite the pandemic and the associated financial troubles, local Red Kettle drives in support of Salvation Army efforts not only met, but exceeded their goals.
Niagara County residents should take comfort in knowing that even among the most trying of circumstances, their charity did not cease and their giving managed to continue.
Still, it’s important to remember - the day after Christmas - that the passing of the holiday that is supposed to be filled with cheer and good will does not represent the end of the need or the need to continue to support worthwhile causes.
Those same charitable groups that have for weeks now been feeding the hungry and covering rent for those who lacked sufficient funds to pay on their own will need more help to keep doing their work today, tomorrow, next week and beyond.
As we head into the New Year, there will hopefully be a greater sense of optimism about 2021 and beyond.
New vaccines are being rolled out and more are on the horizon.
If all goes as planned, there will be enough immunity across America to return to something more closely resembling “normal,” hopefully by mid-year.
In the meantime, we can reasonably expect the health concerns to linger and underlying economic problems, like unemployment, underemployment and food insecurity, to remain as well.
Those problems are real and they impact our neighbors and our friends and our fellow Americans every day.
As the holidays pass, we cannot forget that the need for many is still very real.
We’re not through the great pandemic of 2020 just yet. More hard times may still be ahead.
When called upon to give and to volunteer, Niagara County residents have always demonstrated a willingness to respond, often in a big way.
As 2021 approaches, we should all be prepared to keep doing our part to make sure we all continue to respond when called upon, and not just when there’s a feeling of holiday spirit in the air.
