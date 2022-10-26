The coughing, runny noses, sore throats, fevers and body aches have started earlier this flu season — and it may not even be the flu.
No, we’re not currently seeing another surge in COVID-19 — new cases have remained steady at about 220 a week for the past month or so — it’s another serious virus threat, Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV, which is causing local concern. It’s a very dangerous virus for young children.
Om Monday, Niagara County Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton was calling RSV a “serious” threat and said a rise in cases locally is impacting area hospitals, particularly children’s hospitals.
Stapleton was serious in his message to parents of young children who might be experiencing RSV symptoms.
“Children can get very ill or worse,” he said. “It is not overreacting to call your pediatrician if there is any respiratory symptoms including a cough or wheezing.”
As for the flu, Stapleton said that while we’re early in the season, the southern hemisphere is experiencing a very aggressive flu season, which is now in full swing, and that is usually an indicator of what it will be like here.
“There is no reason for people to delay in getting a flu vaccine,” Stapleton said. “Flu shots are being offered at the booster sites in Niagara County and people can get them at their doctor’s offices and their pharmacy.”
Beyond the shot, there’s other simple steps to be taken to fight the flu — wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and if sick, stay home. Also, all of the Covid-era advice still rings true in staying healthy, including masks and vaccines, he said.
Remember these tips to help prevent the flu:
• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.
• Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu.
• Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.
• If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.
• If you are caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible.
If you haven’t received your flu shot yet, please consider doing it soon. Let’s limit the spread of the flu as much as possible.
