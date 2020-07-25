Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul picked just the right place to visit earlier this week when she stopped by the city of Niagara Falls as part of a statewide listening tour aimed at figuring out how New York can "build back better" by bolstering its tourism industry.
There may be no better location in the entire state than the Falls to reimagine what a vibrant tourism community should look like.
While Hochul visits periodically, she isn't like the rest of us who live and work here in Niagara County and who have for decades now pondered this most frustrating question: How is it that the Falls draws millions of visitors each year and the surrounding community is still as downtrodden as it is?
What better time to "build back better" than right now?
What better place than home to Niagara Falls, a natural draw that keeps people coming into Niagara County in droves year after year regardless of the surrounding city's condition?
This week's gathering included included Mayor Robert Restaino, USA Niagara President Anthony Vilardo, John Percy, executive director of Destination USA, and the chief executives of the Aquarium of Niagara, Maid of the Mist, Fort Niagara, a local hoteliers group and the local head of the state parks.
Hochul noted that various local attractions like the aquarium have now reopened for business under the state's Phase 4 stage of reopening, which is good news.
She also rightly noted that there's ample opportunity for "staycation" excitement in the Falls and surrounding communities.
And, yes, locals choosing to spend their vacation money closer to home will certainly help bolster the local economy and its struggling business owners.
"We have to keep these businesses going in these tough times," she said.
Agreed.
With the specter of COVID-19 still looming, it's difficult to think about big plans for major projects that can really enhance a place like the Falls. Many area businesses — bars and restaurants included — are struggling just to stay open these days.
There's work to be done in the immediate term.
Still, the way forward must be maintained with some level of confidence that preventative measures will be discovered and a vaccine will eventually be produced.
What happens around here if and when that happens?
Will we be ready to shine or will it be more of the same hum-drum feeling?
All conversations involving community and business leaders across Niagara County should revolve around maximizing the potential of the community's best asset — those glimmering Falls.
The Great Pause from the pandemic offered great opportunity for reflection.
"We want to make sure that we move forward, not take a single step backward," Hochul said during her visit.
Just how many steps backward could beleaguered Niagara Falls honestly take?
While residents living in surrounding communities like Lewiston or Lockport may not always realize it, a vibrant Niagara Falls means more opportunity for their own communities to draw visitors and to grow and to prosper.
Niagara Falls should be driver for the renewal not just here in Niagara County but across the entire Western New York region and the entire state.
At some point, when the war against COVID-19 finally begins to subside, we'll all look to brighter and more prosperous days.
People have been talking about how to build a better Niagara Falls for years.
Building the city back better requires honest conversations about addressing systemic problems and promoting real change.
Talk is nice.
Action is needed.
