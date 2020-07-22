James E. Hiller entered into rest July 18, 2020. Born December 27, 1937, he was the son of Gottlieb and Elsie (Siller) Hiller. Dear cousin of Kevin, Sheila, Michael and Dan (Jodi Jarding) Burch. Friends may call from 5-8 PM on Friday at the Taylor & Reynolds Funeral Home, 70 Niagara St. …