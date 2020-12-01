Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off to light snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.