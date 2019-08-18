While some no longer believe it, legitimate newspapers and news outlets still adhere to long-held journalistic standards.
Our news organizations, and most others, would not, for example, accuse someone of committing murder without verifying the claim with the authorities first.
Our current president is obviously no journalist, nor does he adhere to anything other than his own free-wheeling standards when it comes to spreading information, even when it is clearly misinformation.
In the age of the social media, pretty much anyone who has internet access can publish claims and stories they may even believe to be true without much, if any, fact-checking.
Facebook and other social media outlets have become breeding grounds for what President Donald Trump might describe as “fake news.”
Yet, when the president is the one Tweeting out falsehoods, the term obviously does not apply.
In the latest in a string of questionable Tweets, the president recently suggested that former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, may have had a hand in the death of Jeffrey Epstein. While the authorities have determined that Epstein committed suicide, the president wasn’t shy about throwing some social media shade at his longtime political foes.
The claim about the Clintons killing Epstein is making a lot of rounds on social media and has proven popular, especially among those who lean right on the political aisle.
Popular and sensational do not equate to accurate and factual.
Unproven claims do not become more true simply because the individuals spreading them do not like the subjects tied to the rumors.
When it comes to advancing wild conspiracy theories, the president has demonstrated no lack of willingness to use his considerable reach to help them spread among the masses.
Here are some examples:
• Sen. Ted Cruz’s father may have had a hand in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination;
• Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia may have been murdered;
• Thousands of muslims celebrated in U.S. cities following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks;
• Three to five million moves were case illegally in the 2016, none for him;
• Vaccines may cause autism;
• Global warming is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese and
• Wind farms may cause cancer.
It’s one thing for internet conspiracy theorists with no access to actual information or the ability to verify any facts related to a claim to bounce around on websites and on Facebook pages, arguing that something they heard someone say was the gospel truth.
It’s another thing entirely for the president of the United States to fan the conspiracy flames by offering up misguided Tweets and comments about subjects like the JFK assassination, the cause of global warming or alleged murder cases that are actually suicides. .
Thoughts articulated by any president, this one included, resonate. They are heard and amplified. They reach people across the country and around the world. When a president talks, people listen.
When this president talks about unverified claims as if they are genuine, he does a disservice to the office and the people he was elected to serve.
Trump has, in the past, referred to newspapers and the reporters and editors who work at them as “enemies of the people.”
The true enemies of truth are those who blatantly disregard it by purposely spreading conspiratorial ideas, unverified rumors, innuendo and outright nonsense that serves only to advance political agendas.
