It’s the holiday season, and while many wait until Jan. 1 to make resolutions to do better or make improvements for their health, if you want to quit smoking, now is the time to do it.
Smokers in New York and across the country are encouraged to quit tobacco for a day, or a lifetime, during the Great American Smokeout this Thursday.
The event symbolizes a new beginning for many tobacco users since the 1970s, and this year includes a limited-time offer providing added incentive to anyone thinking about quitting tobacco.
New Yorkers who visit https://www.nysmokefree.com/ can qualify for free patches, gum or lozenges, along with support in quitting.
Anyone who’s tried to quit smoking will tell you it’s not easy. It sometimes take a great deal of support from others to increase the chances of success. The New York helpline provides free resources and support to those who want to quit tobacco and take control of their health.”
For current smokers wondering about how their smoking history impacts their cancer risk, Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center’s Lung Cancer Screening Program utilizes a practical metric to help patients assess their smoking history and determine whether they should seek lung cancer screening known as the Pack/Year.
“To calculate the number of pack years you have smoked, multiply the number of packs you smoke per day by the number of years you have smoked. That total number is your pack years/number,” says Nikia Clark, Senior Outreach and Education Manager in the Office of Community Outreach and Prevention.
• Patients will be recommended for lung cancer screening if they:
• Have a history of at least 20 pack/years of smoking
• Are aged 50 - 79
• Have actively smoked within the last 15 years
Once that pack/year number is calculated, Roswell Park’s Lung Cancer Screening Program determines a patient’s next course of action. Using low-dose CT (LDCT) — imaging that's better and safer than x-ray — and bronchoscopy, Roswell Park’s Lung Cancer Screening Program monitors high-risk patients, detecting potentially cancerous nodules in their earliest and most treatable stage.
“Lung cancer causes more deaths than breast, prostate and pancreatic cancer combined,” she says. “Only 6% percent of people eligible for lung cancer screening are getting tested. We need to increase screening rates in order to save lives!”
The Helpline encourages New Yorkers to start small and finish big during the Great American Smokeout by acknowledging successes and tackling tobacco cravings head-on. The Helpline offers tips for beating cravings and getting ahead of stressors at www.nysmokefree.com.
In addition to tips and resources online, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides free services, including text and email support and free patches, gum or lozenges. Additionally, Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to assist in creating a customized quit plan.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution to quitting tobacco. However, the Helpline’s evaluation results show that those who work with a Quit Coach and use the full range of services available have the best chance of quitting.
Call (800) QUIT NOW ([800] 784-8669) or visit www.nysmokefree.com to explore all the free services and resources available.
