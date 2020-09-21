Elect a DA who can represent your voice

My name is John D. Ceretto II and I am running for Niagara County District Attorney. On November 3rd, a general election will take place and I humbly ask for your consideration.
I decided to run for office because I realize our wonderful community has come to a critical crossroad. We are in the midst of the opioid epidemic, violent crime still plagues our cities, and newly signed legislation has changed the face of criminal prosecution. Never has it been more important to elect a District Attorney who can represent your voice — someone who will act only in the best interest of our community and its bright future. I know I am capable of meeting that challenge and look forward to the work ahead.
To those of you who don’t know me, I was born in Lewiston, at St. Mary’s Hospital. I attended Lewiston-Porter High School, and during my time there went to BOCES for electrical instruction. After graduating high school, I attended Buffalo State College and worked on an assembly line at Oneida China.
After finishing college, I attended Western Michigan Law School and graduated with my Juris Doctorate. In 2013, I passed the New York State Bar Exam. After, I joined the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney. During my time as an assistant district attorney, I prosecuted thousands of cases involving violent, non-violent, and traffic offenses. I know what it takes to be tough on crime.
After the District Attorney’s office, I went into private practice and have represented hundreds of clients in both criminal and family court. To date, I am currently a licensed Attorney for the Child, real estate broker, and appointee to Part 36.
In my spare time, I love running with my rescue dog Rupert, taking rides on my motorcycle, and spending time by the water.
From working on the assembly line to serving as an assistant district attorney and forging my own private practice, I know what hard work looks like. It would be an honor to be your voice as Niagara County District Attorney, and continue to serve the community that has given me so much. I humbly ask to please consider me on November 3rd in the general election. Thank you for the opportunity to introduce myself. I hope one day soon we can be introduced in person. Please reach out to me. I am here for you.
Contact John D. Ceretto II, Esq., at www.CerettoforDA.com or www.facebook.com/CerettoforDA.
