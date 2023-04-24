Try to see things from Tracy Murphy’s eyes. You’re an ordinary person, visiting a farm fair one day. You see a pig asleep on a pile of hay, his legs twitching, you think to yourself he must be dreaming of leaping and running, much like a dog. You’re touched by a sense of your innate connectedness to the sleeping animal, and begin a decades long journey at immense personal cost to make this world a safer place for all animals.
You move to a beautiful upstate New York town called Newfane, and build a sanctuary where animals can live life free from harm. Ten years later, two cows ironically wander onto the peaceful grounds of your sanctuary, and you do what comes naturally — give them food, water and shelter out of compassion. You report them found to the SPCA, but refuse to give them up when a man arrives at your door unannounced — a member, it turns out, of law enforcement, along with other men, also officers, saying the cows are his without proof. You don’t know if he is the rightful owner.
This is Tracy’s story, as shared with animal activists at an open meeting in Buffalo earlier this month. Her home was eventually raided by law enforcement, who took the two cows, sold them off, and likely had them killed, but not before staging a happy photo op with the cows and the state trooper’s children.
Tracy now faces criminal charges of larceny and is under court order not to use social media, left unable to get out her side of the story to defend herself against multiple threats — attacks gone uninvestigated by law enforcement. To make matters worse, this clearly documented hostility increased when Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti released a blatantly biased, inflammatory press release last Tuesday. The press release grossly misrepresented the recent meeting.
Without a shred of evidence, the sheriff’s release warns farmers that Tracy’s activist friends are coming to steal livestock, fueling already existing anger against Tracy. Some extremist “right to farm” advocates have even discussed on social media what caliber bullet they’d like to use on the falsely accused animal rights activists.
As an organizer for the meeting and someone raised in upstate New York farm country, I sincerely wish more people could have attended the meeting that day for themselves, instead of relying on misinformation provided by law enforcement and other sensationalized views from government officials.
The real problem here is that Sheriff Filicetti did not attend the Buffalo animal rights meeting. Had he gone, he would clearly know that local farms were simply not being targeted in any way. He would have heard Tracy’s compassion firsthand, and perhaps understood better how her intentions have been met unjustly with hate and serious threats of homicide by some members of an already frustrated farming community.
Conversation in fact at the meeting focused on the universal tension between slaughtering animals for food and having compassion for them, and why Tracy’s trial brings light to that issue.
People like Tracy, who are compassionate to the extent of being vegan or animal activists, can be the misunderstood minority in the community, according to Elise Banfield, an associate professor of psychology at Genesee Community College. “Tracy serves as a vehicle for people to place their frustrations and anger somewhere,” Ms. Banfield said recently. “Even though she is being targeted directly, the true fuel is a deep frustration that people have harbored, having no place to put their unresolved feelings.”
It is now more crucial than ever for all parties involved to approach this situation with open minds and a genuine desire to understand one another.
We must resist the temptation to resort to inflammatory language and false charges that only serve to widen the divide between the farming community and animal rights activists, like Tracy.
It is only through meaningful dialogue that we can find common ground for the sake of the animals.
Two cows wandered on to the grounds of a peaceful sanctuary in Newfane one day. A woman cared for them and gave them just that, sanctuary.
The true power of seeing this story through Tracy’s eyes is that it can serve as a catalyst for conversation and change, inspiring communities to live with compassion. To care for stray animals simply is not a crime. To feel empathy for them as individuals is not a crime either. It is the best in us.
