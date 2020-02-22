Attorney General Bill Barr's Department of Justice has announced a raft of lawsuits against sanctuary jurisdictions that are undermining the ability of the federal government to enforce our immigration laws. Their so-called sanctuary policies are designed to prevent local and state law enforcement from cooperating with ICE and the Border Patrol. The goal? To nullify federal laws against illegal immigration and shield criminal aliens from deportation.
The Trump administration is fighting back. In addition to DOJ lawsuits against California, New Jersey, and King County in Washington State, the Department of Homeland Security has made New York residents ineligible to participate in “Trusted Traveler” programs because of that state's new policies preventing the Department of Motor Vehicles from providing critical information to DHS. New York residents will be perturbed, but they have only left-wing Governor Andrew Cuomo and a deep blue state legislature to blame. It's about time that the departments of Justice and Homeland Security started taking seriously their obligation to prioritize the safety of U.S. citizens and to quash, once and for all, the Democrats' lawlessness.
The crackdown on sanctuary jurisdictions is just the latest in a long series of bold and largely successful efforts by the Trump administration aimed at suppressing illegal immigration. President Trump has ended the disastrous “catch and release” policies of the Obama years. No longer will illegals be bused to their final destinations in the U.S. and asked politely to turn up for hearings years later. Instead they are detained and rapidly returned to Mexico or their countries of origin.
In addition, Mexico, under threat of U.S. tariffs, is providing unprecedented and very valuable assistance in the maintenance of U.S. border security. The President of Mexico has deployed thousands of police and soldiers to prevent the “caravans” of Central American so-called refugees from reaching the U.S. border in the first place. Flows of such Central American migrants have been dramatically reduced, and total illegal crossings at the U.S. border are down at least 75%.
Meanwhile, the courts have finally started to fall into line, allowing the Trump administration to take necessary steps to control our southern border, including permitting the construction of the Wall. While much remains to be done in terms of the erection of physical barriers, billions have already been spent, and hundreds of miles of fencing has been built or upgraded. Circumventing these barriers at the U.S.-Mexico border has never been harder.
No wonder, then, that the mainstream media barely covers the “border crisis” anymore. Thanks to Donald Trump, the crisis has largely been resolved. The lax immigration policies that once drew illegal immigrants from Mexico, Central America, and as far away as Africa and the Middle East, have been replaced. As would-be illegals have figured out that the gate is closing, and that America will no longer permit unchecked migration or reward illegality, they have made the inevitable decision to stop coming. If the media covered the situation at the border, therefore, they would have to admit that Trump's policies have been a massive success. Better, then, from the press's vantage point, to say nothing at all.
There is one sense, however, in which the Trump administration is still coming up short. Around 11 million illegal immigrants still live in this country. The vast majority of them have jobs, which is a violation of both immigration and labor laws. Nonetheless, employers who hire illegal immigrants are almost never prosecuted or punished. Indeed, employers often seek out illegal immigrant workers, precisely because they know such workers are cheap and pliable, and the likelihood of any unwanted attention from federal authorities is very low.
This is unacceptable. Even though the Trump administration is business-friendly, the rampant violation of federal laws by American businesses cannot stand. Likewise, even though illegal immigration has been reduced, illegal aliens will continue to flow towards our southern border if they believe that there are jobs waiting for them in the USA — jobs that pay far better than anything back home.
As we congratulate Barr and Trump for a job well done on illegal immigration, therefore, we should remind them that more needs to be done. The scourge of illegal immigration will never be completely eliminated unless both the craven politicians and the unscrupulous businessmen who benefit from it are brought to justice.
Nicholas L. Waddy is an associate professor of history at SUNY Alfred. His essay was published originally by American Greatness.
