I can’t find one true statement in James C. Hoffman’s piece, “Diversity is needed most in our energy portfolio,” published March 10. He picks up bits of misinformation like a lint brush picks up dog hair, and calls the resulting fluffball an assault on our freedoms.
What is “clean” coal? How is “natural” gas “clean-burning” when it is 100% methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide? Gas companies are still trying to promote climate denialism, or at least slow our reaction to a crawl.
Gas companies interfere with our very freedom to think clearly by barraging us with propaganda: flyers in our utility bills, robo-calls attempting to persuade us transitioning from gas to renewable energy will be a disaster. Their exact language then appears in op-eds, elected officials’ statements, and municipal pronouncements on home rule.
NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Hubs are for information on jobs, free home energy assessments and economic assistance for energy upgrades. It’s unfortunate New York doesn’t have a better public information campaign to explain that solar and wind power, being American products, are reliable and not subject to global politics like oil and gas, with their shortages and unpredictable prices.
On so-called handouts to clean energy, the U.S. has been investing billions annually and making public land available for oil and gas companies for decades. Our entire interstate highway system and the destruction of our railway and trolley systems were giveaways to car and gas industries.
It’s perfectly practical to drive electric in Western New York, as any number of former ICE owners will tell you.
Farmers aren’t being forced out of business by wind or solar projects; they are grateful to be able to add a revenue stream by leasing their land. The climate crisis with its hotter, dryer summers, is creating a crisis for agriculture, as well as creating severe flooding and drought across the U.S.
One explosion in a Tesla battery plant hardly stands up to the commonplace gas explosions not only in pipelines and plants, but in peoples’ homes and neighborhoods, often fatal, certainly destructive and costly. Deleterious levels of toxic chemicals from continual leakage of methane from pipelines and in homes severely compromises health. Imagine if the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, had been carrying liquified natural gas. The resulting explosion would have destroyed the town.
You will not find clarity on climate issues in the book of climate denialism that Mr. Hoffman recommends. The author is not a climate scientist, but a former oil company engineer.
Wind turbines are indeed rising in Ukraine; a dozen are already online in a country where people know they can’t rely on oil and gas. The project continues as the fight for freedom goes on there.
Despite 38 years on the Somerset planning board, Mr. Hoffman refuses to consider our climate future. Governor Kathy Hochul must keep expediting wind and solar projects to meet the goals of our climate law.
