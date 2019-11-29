If asked to identify the most critical moment of the 21st century, the one instance of most critical importance to the citizens of this country, and to this country's future, as it continues to have the most profound, detrimental effect on us and the world, I believe the answer is: The ability of the George W. Bush cabinet and intelligence agencies to convince 75% of the American people that Iraq had a hand in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, and to gain approval for a war against that country from one of the most gullible, uninformed and manipulable congresses ever elected in the history of America.
I don't pretend to believe that I can convince every reader of the profoundness of the concept but I think by now at least 75% of Americans recognize the complete folly of that misadventure (the idea of democracy resulting in that country). Almost 20 years later, its population still needs defending and the result of U.S. commitment is we provided jihadists with a focal point for concentrations of terrorism into which our military forces can be drawn over and over again; to the point where this country's military, economic and strategic energies can be drained and ultimately emptied of influence on the rest of the Middle East and the world. Meanwhile, our self-governance polarized almost to complete paralysis.
Once our elected government in 2003 was convinced that, through manipulation of the truth, through using "speak" to convince people to do things against their own self-interests, that's when the whole concept of self-governance began to come unglued.
When I say "speak" this is what I mean: You say to your dog, "Fido, speak!" and Fido then barks. That response by your dog elicits an emotional response from you because you heard your dog "speak," exactly what you asked for. Fido has learned to respond the same way every time you say "speak!"
If we can be honest with ourselves, that is exactly what we get from both our elected politicians and from those running for office. The truth no longer matters. "Speak" and get an emotional response of approval, no need to convince voters of the facts. Damn the facts and win the election!
We are but a population of dupes. We are deceived because that is what we want to be. That is "Speak!" It has not only crippled us in our self-governance, but also in our belief systems and understanding of science-based information when attempting to deal with the impending catastrophe of climate change. We hear what we want to hear. "Fido, speak!"
In a society with both parents working, with the kids in school or day care, with the myriad personal and financial responsibilities we are forced to handle as a family, we no longer have time to find out the truth. Not only can the truth be manipulated and camouflaged, pertinent questions are never presented by disloyal media who spend too much time on drama and sensationalism, thereby abrogating their responsibility to pose critical questions to politicians on behalf of the public.
So, I say to you here and now, "God is dead." Now, therein lies an invitation for you to react emotionally, to react in such a negative way that I'll never get elected to anything.
But, that is "speak" — and that is what you'll be getting an earful of as another election draws closer. They want you angry, miserable, gullible enough to vote for them.
Bob Farnham resides in Lockport.
