For the last time: growing older is a good thing

My scribbling teammate wrote recently that the elderly in this country are having their rugs pulled out from them. B.B. Singer noted that values acquired by a lifetime of life and learning are being toppled as readily as the statues of celebrated Americans, and Christopher Columbus, we old-timers were taught to honor, or at least acknowledge as providing this land some benefit.
“Their standards of religion and patriotism, hard work and sacrifice, even cooking and dressing” are being overthrown, my distinguished colleague writes.
I could suggest that it was the Boomers, of which I am a member as it turns into the next wave of senior citizens, who began taking us down that road, but I suspect every generation in civilization offered something offensive to its elders. It could be argued that Baby Boomers, born 1946 to 1954, more or less, had the advantages of great numbers, the attention of the press — by that I refer to television — and enough discretionary income to believe, and patronize, whatever an advertiser told them. Pepsi, Levis, Volkswagens, the rewards of a college education, we fell for it all.
I speak in generalities, of course. Not everyone in that cohort had those advantages, but enough did to move the needle on a number of fronts. Political action, any of it, was regarded as suspicious until proven otherwise. The laudable virtue of patriotism could get you killed.
Flash forward to modern times. Families with no history of higher education push at least one member to obtain a college degree, and some cycle of poverty, or other lower-class identity, is broken. Those who never regarded themselves a military family have a son or daughter in the service, and suddenly they are indeed a military family. If religion is on a downward slope, I contend that spirituality and a search for meaning through good works is increasing — no volunteer for anything is asked his or her religion, and I know plenty of non-believers respectful of those who believe. I am one of them.
If those damned hippies taught us anything, it was to embrace a plurality of options. That, and the comfort of casual clothing. Patronize the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra or the Albright-Knox Art Gallery when the doors finally open and you’ll note that those esteemed institutions junked their dress codes years ago. To some patrons it’s a dress-up date night, while others attend looking like they’re there to paint the place.
Home cooking is no longer the preserve of women, and entire television channels are devoted to expanding capabilities and tastes. White people cook in woks. Americans drink Mexican and Canadian beer. Also Dutch beer, like Heineken. Pretty much everyone likes Italian food. The old-fashioned stuff these days is lauded as “comfort food.” Yes, lauded.
I could go on, but as someone about to hit 70 and still working on his first million, there is a sweetness to daily life as never before. So much, but not all, negative stuff in life has been scrapped. Savor every moment, the old used to tell me. They were correct. My steps are slower, there are never enough hours in the day, my gradual physical breakdown is a source of fascination to me and the list of things undone at checkout time will be a long one, but evidently I was made to be old.
And I use handrails on stairs whenever available.
Granted, not everyone has this attitude, or these advantages. Some people are without friends, adequate health, adequate health care or memory. Some are surrounded by those with little respect for whatever comes from a long life, people as shallow as some of us were in the Sixties. And I know how it feels to be regarded — as six feet three, of substantial weight and with a beard in regular need of maintenance — as invisible.
As a group, the elderly are indeed disrespected. The recent planned deferral of the payroll tax, as a means to keep more take-home pay in the pockets of those working, could be regarded as Step One in dismantling the Social Security program. That’s where payroll taxes go. The elderly are considered brand-loyal, meaning that advertisers have a hard time getting them to change buying habits. While those of us who understand the working of Facebook and Skype tend to use and appreciate it, their devotion to the televised evening news, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” remains constant — just observe the commercials therein, which tend to skew toward the needs of the elderly.
It’s tough being old. It’s tough being anything these days, but for some, the issues of the day are met with the understanding that we’ve been through worse and survived it. While it’s hard to find people with Depression or World War II stories, just ask them. I’ll tell you about the Nixon administration.
