FROM THE VALLEY: A guy walks into a bar ... boink!

“A guy walks into a doctor's office …”
Yes, I'm starting this column with a joke. A joke that I did not write. A joke you absolutely will not get if you've never heard of the soulful-voiced Welsh singer Tom Jones. OK, we here we go.
A guy walks into a doctor's office and tells the doctor, “You've got to help me.”
The doctor asks the man what his problem is. The guy says, “It's Tom Jones. He permeates my very essence. Everywhere I go I can't get him off my mind. Tom Jones is constantly running through my head: Tom Jones songs, Tom Jones lyrics. I'm forever thinking Tom Jones no matter what's going on. Every time someone does something or says something it reminds me of Tom Jones. There's always something that makes me think of him and it's driving me nuts.”
The man continues, “Am I going crazy, Doc? What do you think? Is this a rare mental disease? Why does everything remind me of Tom Jones?”
The doctor folds his arms, leans against his desk and says, “It's not unusual.”
Thank you. Thank you very much. Please … please sit down. I appreciate your applause.
Switching gears: I can no longer ignore the elephant in the room. You know what it is. It just happened several days ago. And it was huge. There's a bounce in my step that wasn't there just a week ago. I realize not everyone feels the same way, but I can't help it. After so many years of misery, I finally feel like I can breathe again. What a relief! My prayers have been answered.
I have friends who were rooting against how I felt but I also know a lot of people who would agree that the past few years have been absolutely torturous. What a welcome change, indeed.
You know what I'm talking about: The Buffalo Bills are finally a good football team again. By beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday they have proven to be legitimate contenders in the NFL. Fantastic! It's very, very big. No one has ever seen anything like this in the history of the world. Never. You know it; everybody knows it. Fantastic!
Wow! Who saw that coming?
Let's go to the news around the world: In Uttar Pradesh, India, several con men got the best of a local doctor when they convinced him they had an Aladdin-like magical lamp, replete with a wish-granting genie, for sale. When the gullible doc saw the genie — one of the con artists dressed in a puffy costume — he willingly coughed up $94,000.
My advice to the duped doc: See another doctor about that serious “cough.” What an idiot! I'll bet his first wish was that he had his money back. Take two reality pills and call me in the morning.
Next: A first date for a Chinese man didn't quite work out the way he planned. The idea was to have a quiet dinner with his female companion but, unfortunately, she decided to bring along 23 relatives. Why? To see if he was cheap. Apparently, she was testing his generosity by having everyone buy expensive dinners and drinks with the expectation that he'd pony up for the $3,000 tab. He didn't. Sayonara, sweetheart. He was out the door before the chopsticks started clicking, leaving her to foot the bill.
Egg roll on her face? You betcha. Rumor that an hour later the two dozen people were hungry again has not been substantiated.
Finally: My wife doesn't like it when I wager on football games. She said I'm addicted to gambling. I tried to convince her I'm not but she wanted to hear none of it. So I convinced her to bet me fifty bucks she was wrong. That went over quite well. (Not true.)
Anyhow, do you want to know why I brought it up? Because I'll bet you (whatever) that the rest of the day, you're going to be singing or humming … “It's Not Unusual.”
And you know it, everybody knows it.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
