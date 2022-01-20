FROM THE VALLEY: A letter from back home

I heard from my good friend, Dick Hollis, the other day. Dick lives in northern New York, near Ogdensburg. Friends since childhood, we stay in touch throughout the year and see each other when Kathie and I go back to our modest camp on the St. Lawrence River during the summer months. Dick and his wonderful wife, Joanna, have a place of their own just a click or two upriver from ours.
Dick is a river rat who spends as much time on the water as anyone I know. (As do his brothers, Chuck, Bill, Dave, Kevin, sister Patsy … and cousin, Joe. Great family.) Dick is as unique as they come. Several years ago, he told me, he replaced his car's horn with a gunshot sound because he was tired of people flipping him off instead of getting out of the way. Dick says it's worked wonders, it now takes him only half the time to get where he's going.
Occasionally, he'll send me some interesting tidbits that I find humorous because of their obvious cut-to-the-chase sentiment.
For instance, Dick wrote that old age was coming at a bad time in his life. And that “getting lucky” nowadays simply means he can remember why he got up and went into another room.
He wondered “why in tarnation” does he have to press 1 for English only to get someone who can hardly speak it? I don't know. He added that he's quit calling the bathroom "the john" and changed it to "the jim," so he doesn't feel guilty about telling people that he goes to the jim every day. And as far as exercise goes, Dick explained, “if God wanted us to touch our toes, He would have put them on our kneecaps.” Makes sense.
He said his wife wasn't happy that he wasn't getting enough chores done around the house so she suggested that he join “Procrastinators Anonymous.” He did, “a year or two ago.” However, they haven't met yet.
And the only reason he talks to himself, he pointed out, is because it's the only place he can get expert advice. Now you know why we're friends.
One day, Dick told me, he had some bad news. A mutual acquaintance — we'll call him Don (not his real name) — had passed away. The guy's father was well-to-do, but the son wasn't the most popular kid around, back when we were in school together. Despite Don's arrogance and bullying nature, his passing was sad. Dick said it was quite dramatic at the end.
Don assembled his wife, two sons and daughter to his bed. He asked that a tape recorder and two witnesses be present as he announced his final wishes.
“Wow,” I chimed in, “that is dramatic.”
“Yeah,” Dick continued, “Don said 'To my oldest son, Junior, I leave the mansion on Washington Street and the houses on each side of it'.” Say what?!
“And to my other son, what's-his-name, I leave the office buildings on State Street. For my daughter, I leave the apartments on Ford Avenue.” That's unbelievable, I thought.
And for his wife, Don said “... I leave you the residences overlooking our beautiful river.”
I was flabbergasted. “Dick,” I said, “I can't believe that he did so well. I didn't think his father left him that much; I always thought of him as a joke with little chance to succeed.”
“Actually,” Dick explained, “you're right. All he had was a paper route.”
Hmm, interesting how some bullies think of themselves as bigger and better than they really are. Even more alarming are those who buy into it.
And finally, as Dick also noted in his all-encompassing wisdom, a nap felt like punishment when he was a kid, now it feels like a vacation. With that said, see ya, I'm going on vacation.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.