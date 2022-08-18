Most television shows taped before a studio audience have someone, usually a comedian, come out beforehand to warm up the crowd. It puts them in a giddy, festive mood. Having the star walk out to a roomful of people who are still fuming about standing in line for an hour and a half on a cold or dreary afternoon is asking for trouble. Their frame-of-mind regulator has to be adjusted to the “laugh-and-giggle” setting before the main course is served. It’s a mood appetizer.
And so I asked myself, “Hey, you-never-came-close-to-nor-never-will-win-a-Pulitzer-Prize-hacking scribe, why not warm up your reading audience before they turn on you like the aforementioned prize committee, or simply skip From the Valley to see what’s the latest deal with gas prices and who Kim Kardashian’s latest flavor of the month is?”
And I replied, “Are you seriously talking to me like there are two people in the room? and if so, I certainly hope you don’t put it in the paper like you do with everything else, thinking it’s a good idea for people to read what a psycho the two of us are. You’re right: we gotta talk.”
Despite all that, here are a few laughs, about married couples, that I stole from the internet, just to get the ball rolling ...
• • •
Commenting on the new neighbors, a wife says to her husband, “Every morning I see the guy give his wife a long passionate kiss before he leaves for work. Why don’t you ever do that?”
The husband says, “You kidding? I don’t even know her name?!”
• • •
A man tells his buddy, “My wife thinks I’m nosy.”
“How do you know that?” the friend asks.
The guy says, “I read it in her diary.”
• • •
A wife tells her neighbor, “I got a flat screen TV for my husband.”
“That’s nice,” the neighbor says.
“Yup,” the wife acknowledged, “best trade I ever made.”
• • •
Please, be seated. Thank you for stopping by. What a day, huh?!
I just got back from fishing. What a great day on the St. Lawrence River. The fish were really biting. I was anchored about a quarter-mile downriver from a small island for almost an hour enjoying the afternoon. Out of the blue, two New York State Environmental Conservation officers approached my boat.
“How’s it going?” I shouted, before they got alongside, in an effort to show them my willingness to cooperate and there was no need to use a taser or stun gun on me. I like to play it safe.
“It’s going well,” one of the officers shot back. “How’s the fishing?” he asked, as he leaned forward to reach my boat.
“Great!” I exclaimed. “Boy-oh-boy, are they ever biting, I’ve never had such a day. It comes along only once in a lifetime. The current is fast,” I continued, “but I finally got the anchor to hold and, trust me, I’m not budging.” I handed a rope to the officer closest to me, and also my license, knowing he’d want to see it.
He checked it out quickly, knowing where to look and what to look for. He handed it back and asked, “Can I see the fish you’ve caught?”
“Absolutely, take a look at these monsters.” I yanked a stringer of small-mouths out of the live well and proudly watched as he counted.
“You’ve got nine bass there,” he said somewhat astonished. “Do you know the limit is only five?”
“Sure, I know,” I assured him, “they’re not all mine. My wife caught some of those.”
“Your wife? Where’s she?” the officer asked.
“She fell overboard and drifted off,” I replied.
“Fell overboard? and you didn’t go get her?”
“Pal, I told you already… the fish are bitin’. I ain’t budging.”
I lied. Not all of that happened exactly the way I said it did. I had only one fish. and I never told them that story about my wife. Actually, what I didn’t mention is that the officer noted that my license had expired about four days earlier. Totally serious.
I explained that I tried to renew it in June, but wasn’t allowed to do that until the old one expired. and in the meantime, I’d simply forgotten about the expiration date. They agreed it was kind of an inconvenient situation, and let me go with a warning. They let me off the hook. I told them I’d go get a new one immediately.
And I did exactly that. Kind of. I did it right after I picked up my wife … she was about a half-mile downriver.
And, by the way, she didn’t … let me off the hook.
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
