FROM THE VALLEY: A personal note or two

Happy belated birthday to a stellar Lockport gentleman and friend of many, Dr. Gerald Lamont. "Doc" turned 90 on May 23rd.
Brief bio: After studying at St. Bonaventure and Colombia University in New York City, Gerry Lamont returned to the area and become one of western New York's finest optometrists for over 50 years. Of major note, it was there — in The Big Apple — that he met his wife, the late Gloria. Together they raised four children. (Donald, Geoffrey, Gloria and Andrew.)
Gerry is a true Renaissance Man. As a jazz enthusiast — and fine pianist in his own right — he relished his time in the Big City when he'd go to small clubs and watch "the greats" — as Gerry calls them — before they hit it big.
After years of hard work and raising a family with his beloved wife, he was able to purchase a Baby Grand piano of his own. A dream come true. The twinkle and pride in his eyes when he talks about it is something to behold.
Another passion he has had over the years is flying. His love of aviation culminated in his obtaining a pilot's license and eventually buying his own plane, a Cessna. He, incidentally, became a certified flight instructor along the way, and was qualified to act as a co-pilot on jet airplanes. Amazing.
Mutual friend Bruce "Semper Fi" Foley once commented, “Doc took me up (in his plane) and he's an awesome pilot.” And if you don't know who Bruce Foley is, well … circle and note the date when he compliments anyone, anywhere, any time. It's as a rare as an uncooked turkey. If he says it, it's as true as it gets.
The good-doctor has been a member of several country clubs over the decades. He served as president of Shelridge in Medina for many years. Golfing is how I got to meet this exceptional man.
Always the competitor, Doc liked to bet a few dollars when playing. I'll never forget the day he stood there with his hand held out while whoever he beat paid him a dollar. “It's not the amount,” he winked at me, while pointing to himself, “it's the direction of the flow.” Fantastic! An impeccable sense of dry humor has been the trademark of this fun-loving guy for ages.
Happy birthday, Gerry. And many more. You're a keeper, my friend.
• • •
On a completely different, yet another personal, note: My wife and I received some sad news recently. My Aunt June passed away. She was 97 years old and the last surviving family member of my parents' generation.
Growing up, our family was — and still is — is a close unit. She and my Uncle Art (Valley, my dad's brother) were the heart and soul of our family's get-togethers during the holidays. They were the main attraction that brought the festivities to life. My aunt's deadpan reaction and wry smile were the perfect counterbalances to her husband's lightning-quick wit. It was akin to watching Ralph and Alice Kramden do what they do best … namely, entertain. Such wonderful memories.
In my hometown of Ogdensburg, both were charter members and driving forces of that community's "Showtime." That was an annual variety show put on by talented locals. June and Art's genius comedic savvy was indispensable to its success.
They had no children of their own but were loving guardians to all the youngsters in the neighborhood. At their camp on the St. Lawrence River, they had a store-like freezer — the kind accessible from the top with six compartment doors — filled with Popsicles, Fudgsicles and ice cream sandwiches. Nephews and nieces from the McNally, Ramie and Valley clans weren't the only beneficiaries; neighbors like Hollis and Reckers also reaped the love, affection and generosity of the mother hens living next door. You couldn't find kinder souls.
June's passing is the end of a generation only in the physical sense. Friend Dick Hollis, one of those youngsters cited above, would often visit his old neighbor, as did my caring and compassionate cousin, Mary Ann "McNally" Caufield. They both said she was prepared for her final day. In failing health and having lost her eyesight several years ago, she accepted it as a blessing.
One thing that sticks with me is something she asked Dick not long ago. Reaching to find his arm, she pulled him in and whispered “You won't forget me, will you?”
I think I can answer that for everyone who knew her. “No, Aunt June, we won't forget you. No way, my dear Aunt June. We will miss you … but we will never, ever forget you. And thank you. Thank you for the love you brought into so many of our lives.”
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
