FROM THE VALLEY: A sea-plus geography lesson

Anyone familiar with this column is aware that my wife, Kathie, and I are from the northern New York city of Ogdensburg. I often write about our summers there, along the St. Lawrence River. And anyone with a C-plus or better grade average in geography should know that the river acts as the border between the United States and Canada.
For those of you with a less than C-plus grasp of things, Canada is a different country than the United States. And if you're a Trump-minded associate, it's not for sale.
A quick diversion: To those of you who will “bring it on” for that innocuous comment, let me say I welcome it, but have grown weary of your inability to laugh at something you find ridiculously sacrilegious, something so untouchable. Such is the case of the (actual) person who fires off emails to me at an I've-got-nothing-better-to-do pace and who is ready to defend a guy who cares absolutely zilch about him and would throw him under a bus in a heartbeat if he knew he wasn't a multi-billionaire or even dared to disagree with what color tie he was wearing. “Ask not, what your country can do for you … ask what you can do for me.” No?!
To continue this rant for a moment: this guy writes to tell me what a piece of crap newspaper it must be to carry my “ignorant columns” and that he's going to “cancel my subscription” immediately. He promises to “never read” another one of my articles. And then, he unfailingly emails me the following week telling me the exact same thing. It's only been going on for about five years now. I wish more people would not read me the way he does; I could be a best-selling author selling my catalog of “From the Valley” articles. Whatever.
End of digression and back to the Valleys' modest camp on the river.
Maybe because it's only June — or possibly it's the cost of gas — the river doesn't seem as noisily polluted with the clamor of boat traffic as it has been in the past. There's nothing worse than having your serenity disrupted by a group of tranquility bandits parading up and down the river in big, extremely louder-than-they-should-be and for some reason not-subject-to-those-already-on-the-books noise-ordinances ... boats. And, mind you, I'm not talking about fishermen and women. In my story, they are the good guys.
Usually, during the summertime, from Friday through Sunday, calm relaxation is at the mercy of these decibel-booming pleasure crafts. I call the owners / drivers … "weekend admirals." I get it, they probably work hard during the week and want to simply let off some steam, but it doesn't mean I have to like it. Good Lord, I'm getting old! What's the matter with me? By the way, I'm allowed as many digressions as I want, if you haven't noticed.
“Re-routing ….”
My times out in the boat, fishing, this year have not been great. For awhile, the fishing was horrible. I thought of petitioning whoever is in charge of listening to frivolous complaints (other than my wife) to have the name of the river changed to the Dead Sea. But, according to Kathie, an above C-plus geography whiz, the name has already been taken.
Furthering my woes, it's said that if you're not losing tackle, you're not fishing right, but there's got to be a limit. I'm losing hooks and sinkers at an alarmingly expensive rate. Kathie happened to look inside my fishing box the other day and commented, “What's happened to your supply?” I told her, “I know, it's ridiculous; I'm missing tackle after tackle. I feel like a one-armed linebacker.” (Sorry. But if I didn't go there, I'd wonder all week if I'm losing it.)
Where was I? Got it. While drifting in the fast current, it's easy to snag whatever lurks below the surface. Add to that the fact that New York State no longer allows you to use lead sinkers, and you're in a pickle. I have, like many river rats, resorted to using bolts, washers and whatever ginkus can be drafted into service to get the bait to the bottom of the river.
The sinkers sold in New York state stores are crap. I've seen helium balloons sink faster than those things. I tried them once and all I caught were seagulls flying overhead.
OK, that was a stretch. But I'm ending the column on that note so that, now, my less-than-favorite non-reader can bitch about more of my "fake news” stories. Go for it. And thanks for not reading.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
Hi to Pat A., a real fisherman. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
