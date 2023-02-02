This may sound blasphemous and unpatriotic but there's something in the Declaration of Independence that I disagree with. And because inquiring minds want to know, I'm going to tell you exactly what it is.
“All men are created equal” is hogwash. Total bull. It's idealistic and clever to say and hear, but it falls on deaf ears when plain-speaking, straight-from-the-shoulder, truth-talkin' matter-of-fact reality struts into town with its honest-to-goodness, bare-bones, not-always-comfortable swagger.
Let's cut to the chase. If all men are created equal, then why can't I dunk a basketball or build a rocket to Mars? How come I can't paint and sculpt like Michelangelo? Why can't I remember my passwords? Or, even worse, why can't I remember where I was going with this topic?
It doesn't matter. Last week I didn't even write a column. Since the Buffalo Bills' loss, I've been adrift in self pity, wondering … “Why me?”
A-ha, that's it! There's my original thought pattern: If everyone is created equal, then why can't fans of Buffalo sports teams, like myself, ever celebrate a Super Bowl victory or a Stanley Cup championship?
I get so emotionally involved that at the end of every season I'm completely drained. My vision of strutting around in the off season with a “Yeah, we're b-a-a-d” attitude — and an admittedly undeserved smugness — is dispatched annually to the trash can of disillusionment and I'm left with nary a puff of exhilaration in my never-used Buffalo sails.
The cloak of fandom is woven with the fabric of shared culpability. I feel and live with that partial responsibility. While I'm sitting at home in my recliner, spilling beer on my mustard-stained, unwashed sweatshirt awaiting the kickoff, I have an obligation not to jinx them. If I wear the wrong hat, or have a different game-day routine, I feel like I'm risking a non-fortuitous situation such as a fumble or untimely penalty during the game. It's not that I'm superstitious or unreasonable … no, wait, that's exactly what it is. Nonetheless, my point is that all Buffalo fans are in this together. And dammit, we deserve a championship if not just by the law of averages or some random happenstance then because, well, because I said so.
It's true, if I must disclose, that as a youngster, I was a New York Yankees fan. I still am. Back in those jumbo-tube-of-Clearasil days, they won more than their fair share of championships. If I had to guess, that's what whet my appetite to be on top, the king of the hill.
Anyhow, thanks for letting me ramble. I needed to get it off my chest. Maybe, just maybe, I can move on. Perhaps I'll stroll off into the sunset, not with my tail between my legs but with a steadfast determination to eventually toast our hometown heroes and run a championship flag, with the name Buffalo on it, up the flagpole.
Like I said … perhaps.
Finally, a man dies and is at the Pearly Gates. St. Peter says to him, “Welcome. Before I can let you in, I have to know if you've done anything particularly good while you were alive.”
The middle-aged guy says, “No, not that I can think of. Sorry.”
St. Peter sighs and says, “Then tell me, perhaps you've done something brave in your life?”
“Oh, absolutely,” the man says. “I was an NFL referee and I cost the Buffalo Bills a home victory when I made a pass-interference call on them with ten seconds left in the game. They lost the game because of my gutsy call.”
“Wow,” St. Peter exclaims. “That was brave. When did that happen?”
The guy says, “About three minutes ago.”
That's it. Happy days to all. Go Sabres!
And, you guessed it, that's the way it looks from the Valley.
