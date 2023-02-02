Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with increasing clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. A burst of heavy snow is expected. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.