The past few weeks, From The Valley has revolved around Valley family adventures on the St. Lawrence River. My wife, Kathie, and I were born and raised in Ogdensburg. The ‘Burg sits on the shores of that river, which borders Canada in northern New York. Our connections to the area are still intact, not only because we have family there, but because of the camp we bought, which sits on some riverfront property that my wife inherited, quite a few years ago. It’s a tediously long and boring story — not unlike something you’d see here in one of my columns — so I’m sure you’ll be introduced to it sooner or later.
By the way, if a bucket list item of yours is to appear on the game show Jeopardy!, you might want to tuck this nugget away just in case this pops up: “It is the only American city along the U.S. coastline of the St. Lawrence River.” Remember to put it in the form of a question and confidently blurt out: “What is Ogdensburg, NY?” (Good luck.)
In fact, Ogdensburg, I used to boast, “is the only city, in the largest county (St. Lawrence County, true), in the greatest state (play along with me), in the greatest country in the world.” No subjectivity there, huh? Let’s face it, there’s always a special place in one’s heart for his or her hometown; and if it takes a smidgen of embellishment to burnish that image ... what the heck?
Caution: Digression dead-ahead. Because it’s the 4th of July week, let me expand on my “greatest country in the world” comment and get something off my chest: I consider it to be just that, “the greatest country,” as anyone who calls themself a true-blooded American should. Admittedly, we are a far cry from perfect, but no country is that. You’ll find “ideal” only in the dictionary.
I understand constructive criticism. It is needed and justified to initiate change for the better. But for someone to stand on a platform, claiming he is a red, white and blue patriot through and through, hug and mug the flag for a photo op, and then bad-mouth this Land of the Free and its institutions simply because of personal issues, is the epitome of a hypocrite.
To say “it’s a third world country run by fascists and communists” is the antithesis of patriotism — and is not only disloyal, but starkly offensive to our collective national pride. Particularly when such diatribes are generated from the insecurities of someone with a persecution complex. The logic of such protestations is the opposite of the accepted American principle of doing things for the good of the whole.
That’s it. Period. I’m getting off my high horse, but I’m not sorry. How about them Bills, eh?!
The camp, right? That’s what I was talking about? Yup, OK.
Kathie and I both had several things to do back home in Medina before we settled in at the river for any length of time. Compound that with the annual invasion of those pesty shad flies and the wildfire smoke fanning in from Canada, and it was an easy decision to turn around and head home for about a week. So we did.
It’s not like we didn’t get a lot done first, though. We finished the must-dos; the camp was up and running. Besides, we still had the whole summer ahead of us to go back and work our butts to the bone for only-God-knows-what, catch poison ivy, repair the repairs I make on a weekly basis, and fall into bed at night in close to a coma-like state of exhaustion, swearing on a stack of Mad magazines, “never again.” We couldn’t wait to get back to our beloved Labor Camp. Don’t ask why.
Let’s wrap this up. Here’s one of my favorite jokes:
Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson went on a camping trip. After dinner and some worldly discussion around a warm campfire, they decided to call it a night. They both headed to the large tent they had pitched among the opening in the pines.
After a few hours, Holmes woke up: “Watson,” he asked, “are you asleep?”
“No, not at the moment,” Watson said, “what’s the matter?”
“Look up at those stars and tell me what you see,” Holmes instructed.
“I see billions of them,” Watson responded.
“And,” Holmes continued, “what does that tell you?”
“Well,” Watson said, trying to gather his slumbering intellect to suit Holmes’ deep thinking, “astronomically, it tells me there are millions of galaxies with the potential of billions of planets. Astrologically, Saturn is in Leo. Spiritually, it’s amazing how powerful and magnificent the Almighty must be; we are but a small and insignificant part of His divine plan.
“And weather-wise,” he chuckled, “it looks like it will be a beautiful day, come tomorrow morning. Why?” he asked, “What do the stars you tell you?”
Holmes looked at Watson with a furrowed brow and said, “It tells me, you idiot, that someone stole our tent.”
And, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
