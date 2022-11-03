Back in my hometown, Ogdensburg, there were a couple of head coaches that I considered to be elite teachers of football and the game of life. Perhaps I’m biased. They both coached at Ogdensburg Free Academy, more commonly known as O.F.A., the high school I attended.
Beyond the win/loss record, a coach can ask for no more than to gain the respect of his or her players. And, if they get lucky, maintain that esteemed honor past the playing field to form a lifelong bond with those young athletes.
The value of that one-on-one pact is priceless, an intangible contract of kinship. Such is the case with these two guys of whom I speak, and how they went about fashioning not only great teams but legions of ex-players whose allegiance matured from simply listening to their coach to regarding them as an enduring mentor that they still relied upon.
The same, by the way, can be said of any teacher worth their salt in desktop apples whose deep-rooted lessons remain etched in their students’ lives well beyond the classroom.
The two coaches I referred to are my brothers, Mike and Tim Valley. It’s true, neither was ever my coach, but I learned valuable lessons as I watched how they interacted with those that did play for them. The positive effects they imparted on their players and the Ogdensburg community will resonate for years.
My son Eric is also a football coach. My daughter, Melissa, coaches several high school sports and my son Paul coached baseball at a premier level to exceptional high school and college-bound athletes during the summer months. They are all very good at what they do. and all three are aware of the heights at which the bar has been set by their uncles Tim and Mike.
Why do I bring this up? Because of an email I got from my friend Sandy Stornelli. (By the way, thanks, Sandy.)
The email contained a list of amusing quotes by coaches and athletes over the years. and that reminded me of a quip that my brothers still use in regard to football pregame shows. You know: those pregame shows where loquacious ex-jocks, out-of-work coaches and gorgeous women blather and bloviate about the slate of games on the day’s menu with enough empty chatter and hollow predictions to make you think you’re on the floor of the U.S. Senate. After hearing these waste-of-time scenarios is when my brothers’ quip would become applicable: “Just tee the damn ball up!” In other words, stop with all the BS.
The line actually came from Tim after an opposing coach obnoxiously kept harping in his ear — before a game they were about to play — telling him exactly how he was going to end Tim’s 3-year undefeated streak. Looking the guy square in the eyes, Tim turned toward him and sternly suggested, “Just tee the damn ball up.”
His OFA team then rolled to 48-6 victory. Tim took it in stride and shrugged it off as “... just another day at the office.” and trust me, he never tried to run the score up. Everyone played.
Speaking of that, let’s tee-up some quotes and get the game started.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coach John McKay, was asked about another loss his team had just suffered and how he felt about the team’s execution: “I’m all for it.”
Another McKay zinger: “We didn’t tackle well today, but we made up for it by not blocking.”
Michigan State football coach Duffy Daughtery: “I could have been a Rhodes Scholar, except for my grades.”
Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer on one of his massive lineman: “He doesn’t know the meaning of the word fear. In fact, I just saw his grades and, apparently, he doesn’t know the meaning of a lot of words.”
Defensive lineman Alex Karras about his time at the University of Iowa: “I was only there for two terms: Truman’s and Eisenhower’s.”
NBA great Tracy McGrady once announced: “My career was sputtering until I did a 360 and got it headed in the right direction.” Maybe he got dizzy and confused. Dunno. Just a guess.
One of my favorites was when University of Houston receiver Torrin Polke bragged about his coach, “He treats us like men. He lets us wear earrings.” Us oldtimers get a kick out of that one.
Bum Phillips obviously had a close and very secure relationship with his wife. That’s why he got away with answering a reporter, who asked why he always brought her along on the road games, this way: “Because she’s too ugly to kiss goodbye.” Nowadays, if a coach said that he be roasted like a bag of peanuts. and maybe, rightfully so.
Joe Theismann: “Nobody in football should be called a genius. A genius is a guy like Norman Einstein.” Wow! Talk about driving a point home!?
And home … is a good idea. See ya!
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
