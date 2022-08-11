I recently watched the late, great comedian George Carlin’s routine about people who were trying to save the planet. He spoke in his unique style of weirdness, complete with face contortions and slithering body movements.
Carlin would cleverly tickle the funny bone as he ranted and raved and used that humor as a misdirection to lessen the encumbrance of his more heavy-handed sermon. He had the ability to stealthfully crawl into the psyche of your soul and convey his message with an entertaining duality of lecture and comedy. I could have just said “genius” and saved us both time.
But, in this particular bit, he said (with modifications for profanity):
“The planet is fine. The people are screwed up. The planet’s been here four and a half billion years. We’ve been here 100,000 to 200,00 years. and we have the conceit to think we’re a threat? Do the arithmetic.”
“The planet isn’t going anywhere. We are. So pack your st, folks.”
Carlin goes on to say that the planet will be fine after we’re gone. It “will shake us off like a bad case of fleas. ... If you want to know how the planet is doing ask the people in Pompeii who are frozen into position from volcanic ash.”
Don’t be alarmed by Carlin’s apparent apathy toward the environment. His point has merit. The simple fact is, we are in a race to save humankind. Its existence is incredibly frail compared to the infinite endurance of the world we inhabit. But we use the planet as the poster child because, believe it or not, we subconsciously relegate ourselves as less important, even though we consciously know it’s our own survival that’s at stake. Carlin simply cuts to the chase. Weird, weird stuff. “Paging Dr. Freud...”
Switching gears, maybe:
Like everyone else, I get my fair share of emails that have made their way around the universe. You know, the ones with a couple dozen FW’s in the subject-matter box just below the sender’s name, letting you know that it’s been passed around more times than a blowup doll at San Quentin State Prison. “Hey, anybody seen Patches?”
I honestly don’t have the time to read every single one I get, especially if it’s wordy. I do read all the letters I get from people regarding From The Valley, with the exception of the ones from a couple of off-the-wall characters who have proven they aren’t worthy of my time.
And with apologies to those who send emails that direct me to go to online sites to watch something, or send to me lengthy columns that someone else wrote, I appreciate it — but save yourself the time, I seldom look at those. and political BS? Fuggedaboutit.
Anyhow, I got one of those forwarded emails the other day. It wasn’t very long and it was, as Steve Harvey would say, a “goot” one. Right up my alley. I believe it’s worth sharing. Perhaps you’ve seen it. It doesn’t matter, you’re going to see it again.
But, just to remind you, I didn’t write it. I did alter it slightly to fit into this space — whatever that means — but, rest assured, I’m not taking credit for it. However, if you absentmindedly skip over this paragraph and happen to tell people you read something cool in From the Valley ... well, there’s not much I can do about that.
And so, without further ado — other than to acknowledge Bruce, who sent it to me and Sandy and Craig who also take the time to filter out the trash messages before sending along the good ones — away we go ...
A guy went into a grocery store to shop. He asked the lady working in the deli for 3 pounds of sliced ham. She sliced the meat, wrapped it in a plastic bag and handed it to the guy. He set it in his shopping cart and moved on. He then added a Greek salad and a cooked, full chicken — both in plastic containers with lids — to his shopping cart. He continued to pick up more items: a loaf of bread, wrapped in plastic, a gallon of milk in a plastic jug, a plastic package of napkins and finally, ketchup and mustard, both in plastic bottles, before heading to the checkout line.
Once there, he was told “No, sir, I’m sorry, we can’t give you a plastic bag to carry the groceries in, we’re trying to save the planet.”
Good idea. and please, while you’re at it, Cashier Charlie, round it up to the nearest dollar to help save the yellow-fin tuna you’ve got stacked in cans, two feet high on a shelf in aisle 8.
That’s it. If you want to FW this straight to the trash bin, be my guest. Say good night, Patches. and please take care of the planet, recycle!
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
