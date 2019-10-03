FROM THE VALLEY: 'Ask not what your country can do for you ...'

“In all of my years of public life, I have never profited, NEVER PROFITED, from public service. I earned every cent,” so sayeth he.
He continued, “And in all of my years of public life, I have never obstructed justice. I welcome this examination ...”
Hmm, take a few moments. Does it have a familiar ring of denial?
Do you know which president said that?
Let me move forward with this riveting-for-the-wrong-reasons spiel: “I welcome this examination because people have got to know whether their president is a crook. Well … I am not a crook.”
Of course, it's Richard Nixon. He finished by saying, “I have earned everything I got!” Amen to that. Contrary to his previous claim, about obstructing justice, evidence says he did, indeed, do exactly that, but … as far as earning everything he got: Bingo! Self-inflicted infamy is a bruise which seldom, if ever, heals in the annals of history books.
Words, as well as actions, have consequences. Especially if you're an elected official. Same goes for their subordinates and anyone else who speaks for them. I mention this because I recently heard Donald Trump's 2016 campaign manager, the goose-stepping sycophant Corey Lewandowski, say “I have no obligation to be honest with the media” because … they are not accurate about me.
How stunning is that!? Has it ever occurred to him that the media's inaccuracy is a direct result of the box of lies that he, admittedly, handed them for dissemination? How can one possibly defend such irrational reasoning and continue to refer to the press as “fake news”? Such as is the case with Lewandowski and his presidential squad of home-boys.
Another troubling thing that he said was the anti-Trumpers “hate this president more than they love their country.” Not so fast. If he merely substituted some words and said “They hate this president because they love their country," then he'd be onto something.
Suggesting that someone is unpatriotic because they disagree with your view is within itself unpatriotic. That's because it grates on the very liberties to which this country was founded. (Cue the standing ovation and scattering of boos from the guys in the red hats.)
Next: Years ago, I crowned the late Robin Williams champion of overusing the word “incredible.” We have a new king. Other than the standard redundancy of “very, very” and “many, many,” we have a president who has taken Mork's throne away by continually describing things as “incredible.” Add the word “fantastic” to his repertoire and you've pretty much got his vocabulary arsenal in a nutshell. Especially when he's trying to summarize something he's done.
Why do I bring this up? No biggie, other than the fact the roots of both words mean: "not being credible" and "not based on reality," as in, “fake.”
Sound familiar? Just a thought to ponder. Whatever. No need to go ballistic over it. You know the deal.
In closing, let's take a look at some noted bywords of past presidents and how they relate to Trump.
— Ronald Reagan: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” Cringeworthy to Trump.
— John Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you ...” You know the deal. Give me a moment. I can't stop laughing at the prospect of Trump heeding that advice.
— Millard Fillmore: “An honorable defeat is better than a dishonorable victory.” Now, it's Trump who can't stop laughing.
— Harry Truman: “The buck stops here!” Yeah, right, only if it's the head of a fenced-in deer from halfway around the world that Don Jr. spent taxpayer money to go shoot and flop on the Oval Office desk. You know the deal.
— Harry Truman (again): “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you don't care who gets the credit.” All I can think of is when Trump insulted musician John Legend and his wife, who appeared on a TV show about the "First Step Act," simply because he (Trump) didn't think he was getting enough credit from them (because he signed it).
— Grover Cleveland: “It is better to be defeated standing for a high principle than to run by committing subterfuge.” Laughable, to you know who.
And what, you ask, will the Donald be remembered for saying?
“Grab 'em by the ...” You know the deal.
And the deal here is: that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.