FROM THE VALLEY: Aye, Miss Maggie: A fish story

It was about three weeks ago, back in May, when Kathy and I were up on the St. Lawrence River at our modest place in northern New York, and I decided to get up early and go out fishing.
Normally, we don't go north until the weather warms up in June or July, but due to the semi-restricted existence we've been living, we felt the need to stretch our wings and try to make up for lost time — like there's a chance in hell that's ever going to happen.
Before heading out on the river, I grabbed a thermos of hot coffee and made sure I dressed warm. The river was only 57 degrees and the air temperature was in the low 60s. That's a recipe for a chilly outing, especially when the wind whips at you from across the open water, in an open boat. You feel like you're in the Bering Sea, bearing your bare body to unbearable extremes in a barely survivable situation. Thank you for bearing with me.
Look, I worked on those last couple of lines for a week, so I hope you appreciate the genius and sheer quality of literary prose that you're dealing with here. Let's see Shakespeare with his “whence thou” crap try something as cool as that.
Where'st was thouest? Oh yeah, I remember now. There's nothing like a cup of hot coffee to warm your soul when the elements try to dissuade you from doing something you truly love to do. Something like fishing, hunting, tightrope walking over a sasquatch nest or whatever it is that floats your boat or cranks your Schwinn.
And while I'm on the topic, have you ever tried to pour a cup of coffee as you're tooling along in a motor boat on choppy waters? T'ain't easy, my friend. You'd think anyone with a half a brain would slow down to minimize the spillage. But nope, it doesn't work that way. Take me for instance: I've only half-a-brain and I just kept the pedal to the metal. What do I know?! “To thine own self be true.” (Hamlet, Act I, Scene III)
Because I'm not used to fishing this time of the year, I was on the hunt. To help, I installed a new fish-finder gadget. I'd become skeptical of the one I had … to say the least. Why? This spring while prepping the boat in the backyard, I turned it on just to see if it would spring to life. My sharp-eyed dog, Maggie, who was helping me get ready for the trip, suddenly barked, “Hey, do you notice anything funny about that thing?”
“Wha'chu talkin' 'bout, Snoopy?”
“The fish finder, the readout,” she continued, “it's showing the same thing it always has. That's the same stuff that scrolled across the screen when we were out last year. I recognize it. Look!”
She was right. The danged boat was just sitting on the trailer and the fish finder was giving me the same readout, like depth and structure, as it did from the river last year. My cynicism exploded into anger: those sons-of-beaches at the factory had programmed a looping scenario and, no pun intended, I bought it hook-line-and-sinker. That's my belief, anyhow.
“Hmm, good catch, Magpie. You know what we're gonna do? We're gonna upgrade. I'm gonna get us a better one.”
So I did. I ordered a high-falutin' gizmo that according to its online description did everything but clean and fry the fish. I got it a week later. And it took me only four-and-a-half days to complete the “1 Easy-step / 20 minute installation.” Nonetheless, I was set to go. Look out fish, here I come.
So there I was, sitting in the middle of the river on this chilly morning, ready to fish. I turned on my new fish finder and was blown away by the graphics.
The colors on the device were explosively vivid; the images, spectacular. And as I drifted along with the current, the bottom-structure below scrolled from right to left showing me everything, as though I was right there, scuba diving alongside the marine life under the boat.
Suddenly, I noticed a huge fish marking on the top left-hand side of the screen. It stood out like it was in 3-D. And, unbelievably, it was keeping up with the speed of the drifting boat; it didn't scroll off the screen. Unusual. It had to be, I thought, simply following my bait. I was ecstatic.
I couldn't take my eyes off the thing; I tightened the grip on my pole in anticipation of a strike. Twenty, then 30 minutes passed. I became frustrated. Nothing. And then, oddly, it looked like it was diving deeper; it started to dip lower and lower. It even appeared to change size. Could it be swimming away? And then, inexplicably, it went below the graphics that indicated the bottom of the river. “What the …?”
That's when I reached for the screen and realized … I guess I have to tell you this now ... that all along, I'd been staring at a drop of coffee I spilled onto the face of the fish finder on the ride out.
“The rest is silence.” (Hamlet, Act V, Scene I)
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Happy birthday to: Kathie, Owen, Paul and Jack. Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
