FROM THE VALLEY: Back to the Labor Camp

I'm a slow learner, nevertheless, my batting average is finally going up. Well, kind of. If Mother Nature were a baseball pitcher, she'd be a curve-ball specialist, always throwing curves our way. And in the past, I've had a hard time handling them. But I'm learning to expect the unexpected. I'm still not hitting it out of the park, but now, I can handle it better. I don't swear as much when she brutally disrupts my plans and I head back to the bench with my tail between my legs.
Every year when my wife, Kathie, and I travel to northern New York to open our modest place, the Labor Camp, on the St. Lawrence River, there are those dreaded, change-of-season after-effects awaiting our return. I look forward to them the way I look forward to a root-canal. The anxiety is the antithesis of being a 10-year-old on Christmas morning.
Mother "Santa" Nature leaves her clear messages: “For Tommy, I've relocated the new deck, he worked so hard on eight months ago, to Montreal 200 miles downriver, eh.”
And “For Kathie, I've remodeled the living room by installing an 80-year-old willow tree where the ceiling used to be.”
Bring it on … you, you … mother-something or whatever, we can handle it. You don't scare us anymore. Been there, done that. (Big talk. I hope she doesn't read this. By the way, those cited incidents are exaggerations. The deck only made it to Cornwall, Ontario. And the tree wasn't a willow – not sure what it was. More exaggerations, but who cares?!)
Our first trip north each year entails hauling the boat, filled with the basics to get the place up and running. Kathie takes care of things like food, towels and sheets while I pack an arsenal of tools, and crap that I probably already have there but, as usual, can't remember.
I realize when we close up each year, the smart thing to do would be to make a list of what I'm leaving behind so I don't have to bring it back again the following year. Well, I do that. Unfortunately, I can't remember where I put the list. Am I detecting a trend here?
And as a result of my incompetence, and because I'm afraid of not having what I need when I get there, I throw everything I have into the truck or boat … you know, just in case. Honestly, my best bet is to just put some wheels on a Home Depot or Lowes and drag that sucker up to the river with me. (Yes, I use that same, drubbed into-the-ground joke every year. Thank you.)
One thing we have to make room for in the truck is a 55-gallon drum of poison-ivy ointment for Kathie. As I've also mentioned in the past, the inevitability of her getting poison ivy is a slam dunk, as sure a bet as Heinz having more than one variety. Just from the thought of turning down the road to our camp, she breaks into a rash. (Cue the Heinz ad ... “Anticipation.”)
Once we get there, the very first thing I have to do is get the water lines hooked up to the faucets, shower and toilet. After a grueling 4-1/2 hour drive, you need to have a working bathroom. Trust me on that. I mean, really ... trust me. Like everyone on the river has done for years, we use river water to shower and flush the toilet. That means I have to get into the cold water to set the lines and pump in place before I do anything else.
When we arrived a couple of weeks ago, I went right to work. I started to unpack just the tools I needed to tackle the biggest-pain-in-the-ass plumbing job known to mankind. The pressure I put on myself is ridiculous. Because we have to descend and re-climb 61 steps on every round trip from the truck to the camp itself, I try to carry as much as I can.
Standing on the bed of my loaded pickup, I searched for what I would need. “A-ha, there's my 120-piece socket set case, I'll just grab that.” I did. And as I did, the lid flopped opened up and emptied itself out .. all over the place. I still haven't found all the pieces. Not to mention, do you know how hard it is to make sure you put each socket in the right place? Holy crap, Batman!
I'll wrap up the first of many camp adventure stories to follow with a question. Do you have any idea what 48-degree water feels like when you're in it up to your waist?
Let's just say this: what was Bruce Jenner thinking? I went by the name Louise for a day and a half before things finally, uhh, settled down. And on that very high note …
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
