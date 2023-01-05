I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that what happened this past Monday night during the Buffalo Bills game was, to say the least, disturbing. Beyond Damar Hamlin and his family, the distress delivered upon so many — especially the great folks of Western New York who already experienced more than their fair share of tragedies in 2022 — is troublesome. But it’s not unconquerable. We’ll get through it.
Unfortunately, a devastating situation like this is often the catalyst to remind us that our priorities are in danger of going aground and it’s time to reset our sails. We may not know why bad things happen, but I firmly believe it doesn’t mean that there is no reason. The common good of coming together when adversity strikes any one, any part of us, is clear, a testament to the fact that there is innate decency under the blustering facade of self-centered boorishness too often displayed in today’s world.
So rest assured that with that thread of faith, there will be healing to replace the pain, there will be smiles to replace tears and we will find a way to move on … together.
Switching gears and returning to the normal business of nonsense:
Have you noticed the new strategy that companies are using in their television ads? Well, if you haven’t, gather the family, the neighbors and the goldfish and get ready because I’m about to tell ... you all about it.
But first, this word from the that-doesn’t-even-border-on-being-funny corner.
My good friend, Buck, has a son named Joe. (True). Joe works in a bicycle shop. (True). I asked Buck if Joe was their … OK, get ready, here it comes … I asked him if he was the bike shop’s ... spokesperson.
And now back to our regularly scheduled column.
Speaking of spokesperson, the latest gimmick in advertising, to which I earlier referred in this never-to-be-critically-acclaimed-piece-of-journalism, is to have the spokesperson/announcer tell you that you must act quickly — to buy their product — because the supply-chain meltdowns caused by the pandemic have eliminated their ability to get parts and make more of whatever it is they’re trying to get you to buy. and once they’re gone, there won’t be any more made.
It’s the old “woe is us” pitch and “we are going to have to go out of business through no fault of our own.” They act like they are being forced to dump whatever inventory they have left, shut the doors and, maybe, open a lemonade stand in front of their house. Fine. Except …
Quite oddly, they are limiting sales to only three to a customer. That’s it, you can only order (a maximum of) three.
It makes no sense. The ideal sales strategy of any company is to move product ASAP. It doesn’t take a stable genius to realize that you maximize profit by emptying the warehouse as quickly as possible to eliminate the overhead. Yet, their backward scheme is to — let me get this right — slow down the process? Hello? Anybody home?
Ask the people at the Britannica Encyclopedia Book Company how that worked out for them — with warehouses full of books — when the internet hit the scene. Just saying.
The product that most ridiculously uses this ploy is an ink-filled roller that is used to blacken out sensitive information on trash-bound documents. Like a paper shredder, it keeps prying eyes off the trail of potential victims. But, quite frankly, you’d have to be a complete idiot to order any. Why? Well, actually, they tell you right in the commercial.
First of all, it’s like a super-wide Sharpie on steroids. It uses tons of black ink as it rolls across whatever it is you’re applying it to. That’s fine. That’s what it’s supposed to do; mission accomplished. But, it doesn’t take Einstein to realize, by looking at its size, that it would quickly run out of ink and necessitate a refill. But remember, as their ad boasts ...”Once they’re gone, they’re gone. There won’t be anymore.” Ergo, there are no refills.
So the question begs to be asked: Who’d be so stupid as to buy one? If you put one and one together, it adds up to too worthless to bother. and anyone with half-a-brain would say, “No thanks, I can see right through that spiel.”
The fact is, I had to throw away the three I bought — and the three I ordered under my wife’s name — not long after I got them. They were totally useless.
Next: Another type of commercial I find exceptionally annoying advertises furniture. Have you ever noticed how some of those things get a little goofy? Especially local ones? Quite often you’ll see the owner — or some other employee — playing some off-the-wall character screaming some ridiculous phrase they hope catches on.
“Sofa-King” this, “Sofa-King” that. It drives you nuts. Everywhere you turn it’s “Our prices are low – how low? They’re ‘Sofa-King’ low, you won’t believe it!” and when you start walking around with that damn jingle in your head, it’s a curse. Know what I’m sayin’?
Finally, speaking of ads, join me right here, next week, for more “ad” nauseam.
Wow, that was really bad. I’m outta here.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
