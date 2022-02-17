FROM THE VALLEY: Can you handle the truth?

Warning: Sarcasm dead ahead. This is not a test.
My wife, Kathie, was reading the news the other day when she looked up and smirked, “Huh, that's small change compared to you.”
My curiosity piqued, I asked her what she was talking about.
She said, “Oh nothing much, there's just an article here about the fact that the Queen of England has been on the throne for 70 years.” Such a foul thought.
Next: I'm sure we're all aware of the tense situation in the Ukraine. (As of this writing) Russian troops have aligned themselves along that country's border with the saber-rattling look of an invasion. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has his hands full. It's bad enough that an apparent incursion is imminent, but Ukraine citizens already have enough problems trying to pronounce and spell each others' names. (War is such an appropriate topic for jokes.)
Speaking of which, some people point to Zelensky's background as a comedian as the source of the problem. They say he's in over his head and has no idea how to handle such a serious situation. Lots of us here in the U.S. can relate. We, ourselves, are in a disconnected mess after electing a joke into office who continues to polarize its citizens by not caring what's really best for America. (Cue the rim-shot.) Thank you. (And you're right, I shouldn't have said that. It's no joke.)
Other news: In Nevada, the rural community of Lyons County has voted to rename its courthouse “The Donald J. Trump Justice Complex.” It's also recommending that a street be renamed “Donald Trump Way.” One can only assume that the court room will operate the Donald Trump “way.” Judges of Mexican descent will not be allowed to preside over cases because of their “bias;” witnesses can ignore subpoenas, flout the law and denigrate the prosecutors as “horrible people” who are “racists, very mentally sick” people; defendants can treat the judicial system as an inconsequential, powerless joke and can refuse to turn over documents related to a possible crime … the exact same way Trump has and still does. That type of attribute is certainly worthy of celebration via the naming of a judicial complex. In a pig's arse, it is.
(In case you failed to heed the opening words of this, direct your letters and emails to the Lyons County Board of County Commissioners, Nevada – but use a black Sharpie with lots of pictures if you expect a reply. But “you know that, I know that, everybody knows it.”)
Which reminds me, for reasons I won't explain, I found some sound advice the other day from none other than Bill Murray. I use it as a source of solace to relieve stress when I repeat (it) to myself: “It's hard to win an argument with a smart person, but it's damn near impossible to win one with a stupid person.” Serenity now.
Famous quotes from history:
“If you lie, Pinocchio, your nose will grow.” — Jiminy Cricket.
“If you lie, Donald, you'll end up 'eating' your words.” — Every person Trump has ever met.
Now that I've lost 35% of the people reading this, let's move on to something different, something that fits into this like Mother Teresa in a Courtney Love band.
What's up with pregnant women and the term "baby bump”? Where did that come from? I understand the elation of a new life, and the pride that people have, but seeing a celebrity flaunt their baby container with glitz and the like, and treat their childbearing figure as a fashion statement, seems to cross a fine line. It's my opinion that to capitalize on the situation and grandstand disrespects the humble and personal glory that such a precious time and gift warrants. But, that's just me. I digress … all the time. I'm really old.
Finally, here's something that really bothers me: If Donald Trump came out and admitted to the public that he was a pathological liar, should we believe him? Yeah, right, whatever.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
Remember, complaints go to the Lyons County, Nevada, Commissioner, not me at: Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com.
