Spending time near my hometown on the St. Lawrence River this summer has brought back memories of yesteryear. Here’s a story from those days.
My mother thought it would be nice to go see some of her relatives that she hadn’t seen in some time. They had moved away from northern New York, and were back in the area, renting a camp about three miles downriver from ours.
So my parents, my brothers, Tim and Mike, our dog Sandy and I packed into our two-tone/black-and-white 1957 Pontiac station wagon and headed over for a visit.
Upon arrival, my mother introduced us to everyone, again, since it had been awhile since we last saw them. Great people. One of her cousins, Laurence, was a Catholic priest.
When we got there, Laurence was dressed in the usual priestly garb, black pants, shoes and socks, but he had taken off his coat, white collar and dark shirt. He had on a tank-top style, sleeveless T-shirt. It appeared to my young mind that he was kicking back … with priestly limitations, of course. Let’s say he was in his religious uniform from the waist down but from the belt up, he was ready to party like it was 1958. Which, by the way, it was.
I was a bit startled by his somewhat free-wheeling attitude. If memory serves me correctly, he was playing horseshoes when we showed up. I was unprepared for the less-than-solemn behavior which I had naively attached to men of the cloth. I was under the illusion that it was a 24/7, hands folded-in-prayer lifestyle for priests. “Hey, look, I think he’s having fun. Is that allowed?”
Before we arrived, it would be safe to say, he may have had a beer or two. For my narrow-minded sensibilities, it was hard to understand. But then again, what did I know? I was young. Heck, I still believed in the Easter Bunny until my college roommates, Bill Gokey and Ray Kennedy, spilled the beans. “Say what? Peter Rabbit is all a big lie!?” (Nice going, guys.)
Father Laurence was on vacation, I get that now. He was trying to relax. The pressures of a job like the one he had were immense. He was with family; he could let his hair down. Speaking of which, it looked like he had just arrived after a three-day ride on a motorcycle, sans the helmet. His T-shirt was stretched to the point where it looked like he’d been wrestling a bear. But there’s no rule saying “Go directly to jail/hell and do not collect two hundred dollars” for that. (Game of “Monopoly” if I have to explain.)
About an hour or two after chit-chat, Laurence said he was going for a boat ride. “Anybody want to come along?” My mother, thinking it was probably an old wooden rowboat he was going to row around close by shore, quickly volunteered my twin brother, Tim, and me.
The boat was, as my mother thought, an older wooden, flat-bottomed punt. The only difference, a huge difference, was the fact that it had a motor on it — a rather large one, in fact. This thing was no ordinary egg-beater, as we called them, it was the biggest one I’d ever seen.
Cousin Larry grabbed a couple cans of Utica Club beer, a can opener and barked, “Off we go, boys!”
Even with the ever-more fragile trust I’d placed in him, I thought it was kind of cool that a priest knew how to drive an outboard motor. “Impressive.” That thought changed the second he fired up the motor and we shot forward like a guided missile. Check that, an unguided missile. He didn’t have a clue how to drive a boat.
Traveling at what seemed like the speed of light, we launched forward and immediately spun into a 180-degree turn. Suddenly we were hurtling back toward the dock. My waning confidence joined my heart about mid-stomach when I heard our second cousin, the priest, scream … “Oh my God, we’re all gonna die!”
I’ll never forget the look of horror on my mother’s face as we zipped by, narrowly missing her standing on the dock. Somehow, we veered off and headed back out to sea. Mom quickly became a small speck in the distance. I could barely see her standing alone on the pier, but I was sure she was bent over crying, “I’ll never see my babies, again.” I was sure because that’s exactly the same feeling I had.
Before long, we were in the middle of the river, a mile from land on both sides. The situation clicked a notch toward a Thelma and Louise ending when our seemingly possessed relative decided to buzz navigational buoys. My brother Tim’s eyes were the size of Buick hubcaps. Neither of us could utter a word. And if we could, “Fun wow!” wasn’t even in the running.
Eventually we got back to shore, to the safety of our mother’s embracing arms. She hugged us like we’d just been plucked from the Titanic’s only lifeboat. “Let’s get the two of you out of these wet clothes. Your pants are soaked with warm river water.”
“That’s not river water, Ma.”
Yup, the good ol’ days.
And that’s the way it looked from the Valley.
