FROM THE VALLEY: Cruising down the river, not

Last week, I was in the middle of a story about the trip my wife and I took to our camp on the St. Lawrence River. To quickly backtrack, I ended by mentioning that as I tried to launch my boat, the battery failed. There I sat at a crowded boat launch, blocking everyone's path with nowhere to go. Nowhere but back up to the parking lot to get the trailer and pull the boat out. No pun intended but I was not a happy camper. Nor were the people lined up behind me.
I hauled the boat back to our place and put the battery on a charger. The next morning, I turned the key to see if it was taking a charge. I needed reassurance that it would "turn over" not only to avoid the same humiliation I faced the day before from an impatient group of boaters waiting to put their boats in, but dammit, I wanted to get out fishing.
Luckily, the battery seemed better as I heard the comforting sound of the motor cranking to life. Woo-hoo! Off we went, again. (My wife helps me put it in the river and then drives the trailer back home while I drive the boat to our cottage for the duration of our stay.)
The place where we put the boat in is also a camping site. It was packed with RVs, tents, vans, igloos, Studebakers and whatever sort of shelter people can find to facilitate an opportunity to spend some time on the river.
My plan was to pop the boat in and literally leave yesterday's problems in my wake. I told my wife that I wouldn't be going straight back to the camp as I wanted to do some fishing on the way. After waiting my turn, I confidently backed the trailer into the river. OK, maybe it took about a dozen tries to get it right but I ignored the chorus of boos and went about my business. Finally, the boat was afloat.
With a smug look of "take that" aimed at the same group who made me feel as welcome as a raccoon in a balloon factory, I took my seat at the helm and turned the key. You got it. Nada. Dead again. The earlier hint of life was gone. It was now as useless as a drum set in Anne Frank's attic.
I was hot. Two days in a row. Again, I took the walk of shame back to get the trailer and pulled the boat out. My dream was turning into a nightmare. I towed the boat and trailer out of the lot and back onto the highway. Almost directly across the road was a car/boat dealership. I pulled in and made a beeline for the service area. (I knew it was there because the mechanics who work on the boat engines use the same boat launch to test out the work they've done on various boats.)
I told the guy my problem and asked if he could set me up with a new battery. He said he could and suggested I leave the boat and call in a couple of hours to make sure it was set to go. Great.
When I made the call, I was overjoyed to hear that it was ready. Figuring it might cost me a hundred bucks of my hard-earned vacation money, I sucked it up, realizing it was worth it. Besides, I'm almost a hundredaire, I could afford it.
I asked how much and to my shock the guy said that it was around $250.
“Holy crap,” I told the guy, “you must have a pretty good set of binoculars in your showroom, huh!?”
“Why's that?” he asked.
“Because you apparently could see me coming.”
I picked up the boat and paid for the most expensive battery I'd ever purchased and headed right to the launch. When I got there two guys were putting in a beautiful 40-foot fiberglass boat ahead of me. The guy guiding the boat into the water told me it slept four people and had a kitchen galley inside. I was impressed.
I pointed to my boat and said, “It's my third time trying to put this in. I had to break down and buy a new battery.”
The guy said, “I know. I work over there. I'm the guy who put it in for you.”
I shot back, “Is that how you were able to afford that one?”
More stuff happened. Maybe I'll tell you about it later.
And that's ... the way it looks from the Valley.
