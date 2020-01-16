FROM THE VALLEY: Curmudgeon-in-the-house alert

I went to the see the doctor last week for my semiannual physical. Or, as this generation calls it, a wellness exam.
Wellness: where the hell did that come from? And why the change?
Probably from a somewhat insecure millennial who — feeling the pressure to contribute — figured since the word "well" had a positive ring to it, he or she could cement their place in the annals of insignificant medical history, by simply adding "-ness" to it. Yeah, great.
Along the way of promoting the word from a lowly adverb to the loftier appeal of noun status, they/whoever (millennial) could feel like their dues had been paid, disengage and go back to staring at their cell phones. Perfect. Yeah … whatever.
Anyhow, when the nurse — is that what she is? is it OK if I call her that? — fine, when the nurse came into the main waiting room and inquisitively announced the next patient's name “Thomas?” I jumped from my seat and yelled “Woo-hoo, I win, suckers!”
The elderly crowd of five ladies waiting with me, all with walkers, were not amused with my literal stand-up-act. A tad aggressive, maybe. Which, by the way, since I was the only male in the room, makes me wonder why the nurse had to question which one of us was Thomas?!
Oh yeah, I forgot: there are now more than two sexes … per the new-rules crowd cited above. Silly me. To stay up-to-date, I should start reading this generation's medical journals, like “You Snooze, You Lose.” And to think, there was a copy sitting right there in the wellness waiting room.
To digress, I wouldn't have read anything, anyhow. I was being highly entertained by the flat-screen TV's medical news program, continuously looping disturbing images of smokers' lungs, some close-up pictures of a raging alcoholic's liver and a plethora of amputated appendages from people who didn't take their diabetes seriously. I hope there is a DVD of that available somewhere. Amazon, maybe? A great pick-me-up to run when company drops by unexpectedly ...
Anyhow, I followed the nurse down the narrow hallway and entered son-of-waiting-room, the wellness cubicle. She plopped me down and started the usual questions. “And what is the reason for your visit today?”
“Well, after my last visit, you guys said, 'we'll see you again in six months at 9:00 o'clock',” I explained. “That's today and I'm here.”
“And is there any change since your last visit?”
“Yes,” I said.
“And that would be …. ?”
“I'm a half year older.”
“Okey doke, gotcha,” she said, never looking up. “Now I want you to repeat these three words in the exact same order after I say them to you. Are you ready?”
“Are, … you, … ready.” I shot back. Nurse looked at me the same way my wife did when I told her I was thinking of getting a mohawk and having my eyelids pierced. She then asked if I had anything new to tell the doctor when he came in. I nodded yes and rolled up my sleeve. Several days earlier, I had some blood work done — doctor's orders — and the next day I noticed my arm had turned black-and-blue, extending from above the elbow, down the arm, halfway to my wrist.
“Holy cow,” she shrieked. “What's going on there?”
“Well,” I said, “considering the fact that I worked in a factory most of my life, and this is a medical facility, I was kind of hoping you could tell me.”
Finally, the good doctor came in. Pleasant, as always, he chatted politely as he went about the business of checking my heart, lungs and reflexes. I like the guy a lot. (Trusting him with my well-being should tell you that.)
The last time I was there, I explained that I was suffering from small bouts of depression; it stemmed from watching too much national news on television. He asked how that was going. I told him not good.
It was worse, I confessed, maybe twice as bad. “Oh boy,” he sympathized. “TV again?”
“Yes,” I explained.
“When and what?” the doc pried.
“It started about nine o'clock this morning,” I said. “I came here, sat down and started watching the TV in your waiting room!”
“We have copies of that for sale if you're interested.”
I passed my physical exam … and passed on the DVD offer. I don't need to watch it again. It's burned into my brain for all eternity.
Live well … wellness … whatever the heck it is.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
