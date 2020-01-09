FROM THE VALLEY: Delighted with current events

With all the festivities — namely, football — going on last week, I called in sick. I told my editor, Joyce, that I wouldn't have a column ready for the Jan. 2 edition. As is the norm, she was good about it. She always is.
Unfortunately, my numero uno New Year's resolution of not missing a week's deadline this year, is now in the rear view mirror ... already. (Time to move on to No. 2 and stay on course: Try to get one column done a month.)
Let's roll: I recently saw that celebrity Donnie Wahlberg tipped an IHOP waitress $2,020 on an $83 bill. It had to do with a social-media “tipping challenge” trend. A nice gesture afforded by the one-time New Kids on the Block member. According to the report, Wahlberg and his wife stopped in the Charlotte restaurant on Jan. 3 to eat and, in the process, they made Bethany Provencher the happiest employee to ever sling hash in the great Tar Heel State, North Carolina.
But there is something strange about the whole situation. Question: What in the name of hip-hop music can two people order at IHOP that comes to a whopping eighty-three dollars? Did they also buy a franchise, a stove or a freezer while they were there?
Incidentally, if you weren't aware, the year 2020 is the associative reason for the dollar amount. Unfortunately for anyone who waits on me, I still live in the past. The long-ago past. Something like the year 1.
Next: The new year and I did not get off to a good start. On Jan. 1, we had the power go out in parts of the house. “No problem,” I told my wife, “it's probably just the circuit breaker (switch).” It wasn't. It was a bigger, unknown problem. And since it was a holiday, calling an electrician was not an option. I explained to Kathie that I could fix it. After all, I know a little something about electricity.
Unfortunately, “a little something” is not enough when you are dealing with the same two-faced culprit that sent serial killer Ted Bundy on a non-stop flight to perdition. Shocking story.
Bottom line: I found the out the hard way about the dangers involved. It was almost a day and a half before I could extinguish my eyebrows. Kathie, sympathetic as always, said that at least now, I can light up a room when I walk into it. I had a certain glow. It wasn't the way I envisioned becoming brighter (and wiser) with age. Enough? Yeah, I thought so, too.
Incidentally, if you happen to live anywhere in the tri-city area — encompassing Albany, Buffalo and Plattsburgh — and experienced any sort of blackout or flickering of lights on New Year's day … well, guess why!?
Truth is, I exaggerate. Sue me. I'm not dumb and I obviously didn't electrocute myself. OK, that's only half true. I didn't electrocute myself; the biggest shock I got was when the power actually came on after I finished. I only wished Kathie was there to enjoy the feeling of accomplishment I felt at that moment. She was out, however, trying to hustle up a life insurance policy. When she got home, I'm not so sure whether she was happy or disappointed to see that I fixed it … safely.
Next, speaking of electricity and positive things: A young man shows up at a construction site, applying for the job of electrician. The foreman takes one look at the man's resume and says, “Good Lord, fella, it says here you were fired from all 20 jobs you had on the very first day. Why would I ever hire you?”
The clueless hot shot fired back, “Well, for one thing, I'm not a quitter.”
Thanks. Please ... be seated. Join me here in this space for my next investigative piece about the Energizer Bunny. He's not as nice as you may have thought. Spoiler alert: he was recently charged with battery.
Speaking of quitters … I'm outta here.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
