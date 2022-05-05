FROM THE VALLEY: Did you ever notice?

I'm in a wondering mood today.
Did you ever notice, if the temperature is a chilly zero degrees and the weatherman says tomorrow will be twice as cold, you still have no idea what the temperature will be?
Did you ever notice the relationship between the modern-day, overused and annoying cliché “Know what I'm sayin'?” and the 1930s-40s era gangster movie expression “Ya see?” — as in an Edward G. Robinson threat, “Listen, ya mug, one word outta that yap of yours and I'll let ya have it ... ya see?!”
I'll give you a moment to let that sink in. No, huh? OK no biggie.
Did you ever notice that we make fun of Canadians for their habit of saying “eh” a lot? Yet, here in the states, we do the same thing, only we put it at the other end of the sentence. In Canada it's “Is that your car, eh?” Here, it's “Eh, is that your car?”
Did you ever notice the coincidence that Edison's brightest idea was probably the invention of the light bulb?
Did you ever notice that if you have a dog named Maggie and there's only one pissed-off skunk in a hundred-mile radius, she'll find it?
And did you ever notice (someone else pointed this out) that if you blow in Maggie's face she turns away because she doesn't like it, but the second she gets in the car she sticks her head out the window?
Did you ever notice when someone (note: I'm not going to throw my wife, Kathie, under the bus here, because it would embarrass her) stops you just as you start a needed-to-be-done, yet enjoyable, three-hour project, rolling the lawn on a beautiful spring afternoon, and says she would like to do it, and has you climb off the riding mower as she hops aboard and takes off with the roller in tow, and works two hours before pulling up to you again as you're attending to something completely different while she was zipping up and down the yard, and asks: “When did you get another roller just like the one we already have?” and you reply “What are you talking about?” and she says “I noticed an identical-looking roller sitting in the yard, just minutes after I made my first turn” and you say “We have only one roller” — and she just shrugs it off when you suggest that she turn around to see that the one she was towing when she started isn't there anymore?
If you golf, did you ever notice how many times you can miss a monster-sized green that you're aiming at, but consistently hit a foot-wide creek on the fly that you're not aiming at?
Did you ever notice, if you fish, how hard it is to hook a fish even when you feel it nibbling on the danged bait, yet the second that hook is out of the water it snags every damned object within a 20-foot radius? “Hey, maybe I should put my eyelid on the stringer.”
Did you ever notice that the list of cable TV stations contains the same ones about three times? Why is that? Do they think we'll forget? What was I talking about?
Have you ever noticed, when you're in a grocery store, no matter which checkout line you pick, all of the others wind up going twice as fast as the one you're in?
Have you ever noticed, when you're in a restaurant with a group of people and the waitress finally brings your food to the table, everybody's order looks better than yours? And suddenly your goat-organ stuffed licorice sticks don't look as appetizing as they did in the picture on the menu? “Ketchup, sir?”
Did you ever notice that in World War II movies that the Japanese Kamikaze pilots wore helmets? I wonder why.
Did you ever notice that toasters have settings that will burn the toast to a smoke-inducing, black crisp that no human being would ever eat?
Did you ever notice that no one ever mentions the speed of darkness?
Did you ever notice that the people who claim “fake news” when they see or hear something they don't like are more often than not the same people who lie their asses off?
Finally, did you ever notice how long and insipid this is getting?
No problem. I'll wrap it. Hopefully, I'll see you right here next week.
Happy Cinco de Mayo. And by the way, did you ever notice that a good majority of the people who say “Happy Cinco de Mayo” haven't a clue as to what the historical reference is behind it … eh? I'm not so sure I do.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
