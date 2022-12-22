‘Twas 3 days before Christmas and all through our home
The sound of a message arriving by phone,
It was from Melissa, our daughter in town,
Wondering if her mother could please swing around.
She needed some company as she wrapped her gifts,
Alone in her house, she needed a lift,
Her son Dominic lived thirty miles away,
And daughter Maddie was gone for the day.
• • •
So Kathie obliged, that’s how she rolls,
Family comes first, God bless her soul.
And then it was son Eric who came through the door,
Offering to help, if we had any chores.
“All good here, but thanks for askin’”
The offer alone was something to bask in,
His wife Laura was home, busy herself,
Dressing the dog like a spry Christmas elf.
• • •
Eric had to leave, more shopping, he said,
Picking out presents is something he dreads,
What to get for Lydia and Tyler his son
Would make his day tougher, and not much fun.
He laughed when he left, his head in a tizzy,
Like everyone else, I could see he was busy.
As I watched him go out, my phone did ring
It was our other son Paul, “just checking in”
• • •
He was at the airport picking up Owen
He said it was packed, people coming and goin’
Wife Jeanne was with Emma, while Jack went shopping,
The whole family engaged, everyone hopping.
When out on the lawn, there rose such a clatter,
I bid Paul “adieu,” to see what was the matter.
It was the neighbor’s cat, a spurious breeder
Chasing the birds away from our feeder.
• • •
I was angry, of course. It was more than a hunch,
That their loose cat had our doves for lunch.
I’d say more, you see, but it’s time to forget
Lest I say something stupid, which I’d soon regret.
I’ll bite my tongue, and I’ll mince my words,
But sooner, or later, I’ll protect those birds.
Just let it be said, no matter the season,
To ignore your own pets, there is no reason.
• • •
I’m sorry for the sermon — I’m overreaching
But if you know me, I’m always preaching.
Let’s move on, before I lose focus,
To jolly St. Nick and his hocus pocus.
I assume he is coming, he always swings by,
Gliding through the night, and out of the sky,
He would soon show up, of that I’m sure,
Carrying gifts for all, and presents galore.
• • •
This is the first Christmas without our dog Maggie,
A key member of the family, but oh so shaggy.
We miss her a bunch, it will be a tad rough
Not buying Milk-Bones, and doggy-play stuff.
And oh how she resembled dear Santa Claus,
Dressed in fur from her head to her paws.
I know we will meet — do it again some day,
I’ll throw her a stick, and she’ll refuse to play.
• • •
I remember one year when she slept on the floor,
Santa stepped on her tail, and went right through the door.
I sprang from our bed to see what had happened
Poor Santa was knocked out, he lay there flattened.
I lifted him up, set him down in a chair,
He started to awaken, his eyes how they glared,
“What’s going on?” he finally did sputter.
“You tripped on the dog” is all I could mutter
• • •
Maggie stared at me, a look of disgust,
Mumbling “Thanks for throwing me under the bus.”
But that’s in the past, a memory of note,
Just thinking of her leaves a lump in my throat.
I’ll move on now, for the good of this poem
So it doesn’t become too lengthy — a tome.
I have to finish, so now is a good time,
‘Cuz I’m down to the end, I’ve only two rhymes.
• • •
So let me just wish you the best in your lives,
Fist bumps to all, and extra high-fives,
I’ll get to the point, no time to dally,
Merry Christmas to all …
and that’s from the Valley.
{em}Tvalley@Rochester.RR.com
