FROM THE VALLEY: Fish wings and other hogwash

I came up with a concoction in the kitchen I call fish-wings. Using the black bass I catch over the summer, I cut each fillet into about five pieces akin to the size and shape of its namesake, the chicken wing. I then batter and fry them 'til golden brown, and as a finishing touch, I drizzle honey and hot sauce over the top. (Don't forget the salt.)
I made some for a mask-wearing, social-distancing, family birthday celebration this past Sunday. The Valley gang loves them. As a new twist I added coconut to the batter when I did the last couple of batches. They were a big hit. And, as long as I'm on the topic, Happy Birthday to Tyler and Lydia. We love you both.
As far as my culinary skills go, the fish aren't too shabby, especially for a wanna-be chef who struggles to just separate precut bagels. Speaking of which, I once asked my wife how come we can cook a hot dog in the microwave in 30 seconds yet it takes an eternity for a simple piece of bread or bagel to toast.
“I've told you," she explained, “you've gotta plug the damn thing in.” (Disclosure: My wife would never say “damn.” I added it purely for literary embellishment. I can do that because it's my damn column. I'm sorry.)
Let's go back to the (real) chicken wing. Created in Buffalo, I find it interesting that almost everywhere else in the country except Buffalo they are called "Buffalo wings." In the Nickel City, they are just referred to as wings. Pretty amazing stuff, huh?! Where, I ask, where are you going to find such insight, such trivial hogwash like you can find right here in From the Valley?
Please ... I appreciate it, but just be seated and pull your mask back up.
I like wings, but what's up with the celery and raw carrots that come along with them? Think about it: You're in the process of eating cholesterol-laden deep fried chicken with attached fatty skin soaked in heart-clogging oil and this is served with two iconic staples of healthy eating. Is it simply an attempt to erase the guilt? I don't get it. “Hey, cancel those defibrillator paddles, I've got a carrot here.”
Anyhow, it's disharmony of major proportions. It's like offering a vegan a glass of pureed pork chop to wash down their seaweed and tofu. Whatever.
My wife and three kids are all great cooks. Kathie makes this hodgepodge blend of peanut butter, cranberries, chocolate chips and whatever else she has on hand. No baking involved, for after they're made, she refrigerates them. They're good. She said they are energy cookies meant to give you a boost.
She gave me a couple one day and returned a couple hours later wondering why I hadn't finished them.
“Don't you like my homemade energy bars?”
“Yeah,” I said, “but I fell asleep before I could finish them.”
“Dammit, you!” (See disclosure regarding my license to embellish, several paragraphs back.)
Totally unrelated but kind of related (scratch your head here), king-of-the-one-liners Henny Youngman, of “take my wife … please” fame, quipped “my wife is such a bad cook, the flies chipped in to fix the hole in the screen door.”
More Henny Youngman? You got it:
When I read about the evils of drinking, I gave up reading.
If at first you don't succeed, so much for skydiving.
I take my wife everywhere, but she keeps finding her way back.
My grandmother is over 80 and still doesn't need glasses. She drinks right out of the bottle.
I've got all the money I'll ever need … if I die by 4 o'clock.
Some people ask me the secrets of our long marriage. We take the time to go to a restaurant twice week. A candlelight dinner, soft music and dancing. She goes Tuesdays, I go Fridays.
Henny was a funny guy. Damned funny.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
I don't know "more than the generals" and "the scientists," but I know more than the doctors. I told you he was a sick puppy years ago.
