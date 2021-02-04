FROM THE VALLEY: Football and sell-out crowds

I don't think it's sour grapes. I confess, I wasn't happy with what he did a couple of weeks ago, but that isn't the reason why I feel the way I do. That's not how I roll. I can appreciate talent and can give credit where credit is due. There's no doubt, the guy is good at what he does.
But it's true, he made my life miserable. It was like he took a jackhammer to my hopes and put a hole the size of North Dakota in my dreams. But I have to put on my big-boy pants and move forward. Sure, I still cry myself to sleep every night, but that's standard operating procedure for a Buffalo Bills fan.
Of course, I'm talking about Patrick Mahomes. He's the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He ripped through the Buffalo Bills defense in the AFC Championship game as easily as I can rip into a Ted's foot-long hot dog with all the trimmings.
Digressing briefly: Watching that game and listening to color man / broadcaster Tony Romo was as frustrating as it could get. Apparently, Romo did more homework on the Chiefs than the Bills' defensive and offensive coordinators did put together. How a guy in the broadcast booth could explain exactly what was going to happen on every single play, while the Bills didn't appear to have a clue, was the epitome of ill-prepared coaching. But I'm going off track … back to Mahomes.
Nothing personal, but here's the deal. I'm tired — in the most exhausting sense of the word — of seeing him on TV. If I have to watch him and Jake from State Farm in that "Patrick-rate" shtick one more time, I'm gonna throw the TV through the window.
Mahomes makes $40 million a year playing football. Does he really need to turn himself into a shill for whatever company is out there? Isn't one's pride worth something? Does he need to sell himself out?
It's unbelievable that people are so hungry for an extra dollar or two, they're willing to tarnish and betray their own self-worth. You can add Arron Rodgers and others to that list.
Speaking of hungry, have you ever tried one of those just-mentioned Ted's foot-longs? Throw in some fries and onion rings with that char-broiled dog and you're talking comfort food. Wash it down with a cold loganberry beverage to make the experience even better. That's Ted's Hot Dogs! Conveniently located all around western New York. Check it out. Tell them From the Valley sent you.
Let's change the subject.
Next. Have you ever ordered the corned-beef hash with your breakfast at Darrell's Place in Middleport. It's unbelievable. And it's always made fresh, right there in the kitchen. Sooo good!
Note: I don't make $40 million a year.
By the way, do you know how to make a hot dog stand? You take away his seat.
Here's a little known fact. When Neil Armstrong came back from his historic flight, people were surprised to learn that there were restaurants on the moon. When reporters questioned Armstrong about this amazing discovery, he quipped, “The food was great. Unfortunately, the atmosphere was horrible." Thank you.
I called a restaurant one time and when a lady answered, I said, “I'd like to make reservations for two.” The lady apologized and said, “I'm sorry, you've got the wrong number.”
I said, “OK … make it three.”
And finally, this unfunny joke about two hunters who are in the woods: One of them collapses. He's not breathing and his eyes are glazed over. His friend whips out his cell phone and calls 911.
“You gotta help me. I think my friend is dead,” he yells. “What should I do?”
“Calm down," the operator advises. “First, let's make sure he's dead.”
There's a few moments of silence and then the sound of a gunshot rings out.
The guy gets back on the phone and says, “OK, now what?”
Let me guess, you probably saw that coming?! Unless, of course, you are a coach for the Buffalo Bills. Ouch.
Anyhow, that's the way it looks from the Valley.
