FROM THE VALLEY: For the love of Pete — and Pat

If I may, please allow me a moment to speak, not just for myself but for all mankind. We'd like to get something off of our collective chest. We have had it! It's time to blow off some steam. Enough is enough. We are no longer going to take it. The insanity has simply got to stop. Immediately.
In the name of common decency, can those responsible, please end the onslaught of stories being crammed down our throats and into our everyday lives about the soap opera lives of Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and the planet's most immature, self-absorbed celebrity, Kanye “Go away” West? We don't care how, who or what — and we beg you to cease and desist reporting this constant, vacuous drivel!
I mean, seriously, you'd never in a million years see their names appear in From the Valley. That's not how I roll. I wouldn't write a single word about them. Especially West, or whatever he calls himself these days. The guy is so immature he makes Adam Sandler look like a sophisticated adult. Not an easy chore.
Which reminds me, I'd also never ask you why the rapper, any rapper, would shout into his Easter basket. And then say something stupid like, “Because he wanted to give a shoutout to his Peeps.” Nope. Not my style. I mean, holy cow, it's not even funny.
On a related topic: my wife once told me I was immature. So I told her she wasn't allowed in my cardboard fort anymore. I showed her. She's not the boss of me. Besides, if I had a dollar every time someone called me immature, do you know how many jelly beans I could buy?!
Wow. And I made fun of Adam Sandler.
But seriously folks, how about this weather?! I learn a new word everyday. Everyday I read about or watch a weather report. There are bomb cyclones, polar vortexes and the latest one ... a derecho. A derecho, for those who don't know, is an “organized line of thunderstorms” with damaging winds. Who does the organizing, I couldn't say. But the term is so new, a red squiggly line appeared underneath when I just typed it in. Technical dictionaries can't keep up with all these newfangled terms.
To be truthful, I don't think we need a ton of new weather words. We've managed to cope for a long time without knowing the defined nuance of every single nature-related event. Back when I was growing up, we just called it … winter. The best snow and ice removers in the tool shed were patience and the month of March.
And by the way, how do they know that no two snowflakes are alike? Did someone check? Thank you. I've honed my narrow-mindedness on my stone-age mentality. Pretty cool, huh!
What else is going on? Oh yeah, March Madness is here; the NCAA College Basketball Tournament is underway. That's when the subjectively chosen 68 best teams in the country compete in a keep-playing-'til-you-lose format to determine the No. 1 team / national champion.
Another college basketball tournament, of lesser prestige, is concurrently going on (redundancy dead-ahead) right now. The National Invitational Tournament (NIT) is played by teams whose season was mediocre at best and didn't live up to expectations worthy of "the big dance," that is, the NCAA Tourney. In other words, it's like a parting gift, or a consolation prize, as you walk away from the season with your tail between your legs.
Here's the deal: If you win the NIT and are crowned the champion, is it worth it, when you put it into perspective, to brag and boast that you are the 69th best team in the country? I don't know. Just wondering.
By the way, the NIT is being played in New York's Madison Square Garden. I wonder if New York native Pete Davidson is there? I've got a feeling we'll find out.
Happy St. Patrick's Day.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
