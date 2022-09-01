For a person like myself — who likes to be on the water in my aluminum boat, fishing, listening to the oldies on my waterproof radio, with a cold beverage or two on hand to wash down the two-year-old cans of Vienna sausage and moldy peanut butter crackers I sometimes find under a wadded-up, worm-stained, paper towel in the bottom of my tackle box — it’s been a better than average summer this year. And, fortunately, I’m still enjoying the good life here on the St. Lawrence River, albeit with a mild stomach ache.
This year, I’ve gotten to fish with some family members, namely grandchildren Jack, Emma and Owen, son Paul and daughter Melissa. Also at the river this year were Paul’s wife, Jeanne, son Eric and his wife Laura, and you can toss in grandchildren Madison and Dominic too. Only Tyler and Lydia didn’t make it to the St. Lawrence River Valley this year. Thank you for picking up on that.
It was icing on the cake when the family caught some big bass. and I’m talking huge! “HUGE” I say, with all due respect to the late Billy Fuccillo and the late Tom Park. I just found out, by the way, when I looked online for the correct spelling of the Fuccillo dealership, about Park’s passing in June. That’s sad. He seemed like a nice guy. (Please ignore the extraneous thinking-out-loud thoughts that you may encounter throughout this read.)
OK, as long as I touched on the car dealership thing, let me veer off on my weekly tangent. Like I mentioned, I listen to the radio while I’m out in the boat. and considering the fact that I’m right on the border, it’s no surprise that there are a lot of Canadian radio stations in the area, eh.
Anyhow, I heard an ad for a Canadian car dealership and at first I thought the dealership was just using a cutesy way of saying “Canada” in their name. They pronounced it “can-nada.” (“Nada” as in nothing, zilch, zero.) But I was flabbergasted, more or less, when I learned while looking up how to spell that dealership’s name … yes, again … that there’s actually a town, village, whatever in Ontario with the name Kanata. I did not know that. and that’s where the “flabbergasted” part came in. (I’ve got to be honest with you: I’m not happy with that description, but it’s all I’ve got with a newspaper deadline staring me in the face. Thinking out loud again, sorry.)
Originally, I was going to point out why it was a boneheaded move to put a twist on the pronunciation of Canada for reasons which should be evident shortly, but obviously, that’s no longer in the equation. However, it doesn’t change the fact that the dealership is a Ford dealership. and even though I’ve been stripped of the full impact of my point … the dealership is named …. Kanata Ford. Get it?
On the radio, you obviously can’t see how it’s spelled, you just hear it, so at first blush, I wondered, who’d be enticed to buy a car from an auto dealer who’s telling you right out of the gate that you can’t afford it? LOL. Come on, give it up! That’s hilarious!
No, you say? Dang it. It seemed like such a surefire bit when I first thought of it. Let’s move on.
If you’re still with me: a couple of things happened while I was out fishing this summer. The words of legendary Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy often come to mind as I sit in the glory of the mighty St. Lawrence: “Where would you rather be than right here, right now?!”
So one day, a couple of hours before the Bills’ first preseason game, I took a picture of where I was in the river and sent it along with Marv’s quote to good friend Mike Mullane. Mike just happens to be the spotter/right-hand man for Bills play-by-play extraordinaire John Murphy. Mike supplies Murph with players’ names as the action unfolds.
Mike promptly sent me back some pics of himself and Murphy in the booth, readying themselves for the game. How cool is that?! By the way, one of Mike’s brothers is none other than Paul Mullane. Guess what Paul did for a living. Yup, he owned a car dealership. Mullane Motors. But you knew that. By the way, the spelling? That one I didn’t have to look up.
For more stories about my fishing escapades this summer, involving people such as Nick Benedetti, Bob Halpin and Pat Accetta, join me right here next week in an article titled “People like Nick Benedetti, Bob Halpin and Pat Accetta”, or another one, “If you demand transparency then why did you plead the fifth 440 times?” It’s all right here. Make sure you don’t fail to miss it.
And that’s the way it looks … from the St. Lawrence River Valley.
