FROM THE VALLEY: Funny how it's not funny

“Everything is absurd but fewer and fewer things are funny.” — Alexandra Petri, humorist, columnist, author, Renaissance gal.
With all that's going on in the world, you'd think non-serious writers (c'est moi, par exemple) would have an unlimited supply of topics to pick from. Well, in a way, we do, kind of. Unfortunately, no matter which comedic slant we put on a subject, we're guaranteed to ruffle feathers because of the diverse, super-sensitive and over-reactive society we live in.
And against common sense, that delicate posturing results in decisions, from art to politics, being made by the few instead of the many.
Example: Warner Brothers' popular cartoon adventures with Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd have been revived by the folks at HBO (HBO Max). However, don't expect it to be quite the same. Elmer will no longer be carrying his trusty "wabbit" hunting "wifle."
Executive producer Peter Brownhardt explained that, because of the times, “we're not doing guns.” He added, “cartoon violence,” yes ... guns, no. That's an interesting statement based on the sheer incompatibility of the message.
Nonetheless, because of the politically-charged atmosphere regarding gun control, Elmer will be without his usual gun. A gun, which, as you know, is what people use to go rabbit hunting – and, if you're totally oblivious, rabbit hunting is the whole premise of the cartoon. Wow! Franky, Scarlett, I'm baffled.
Furthermore, it's been announced that a giant scythe will be used to replace the Fudd-man's gun. Yup, I'm serious, a scythe. He'll be wielding one of those long-handled ginkuses with an enormous curved blade on the end.
(Which by the way, is the preferred choice of eradication for Death, the specter in black who lugs one around scaring the bejesus out of everyone. How cool is that?! )
By all advance announcements, it seems that Elmer's musket has been kicked from the drawing board room due to pressure from someone's — actually, more than one someone's — inability to differentiate a silly cartoon from reality. Ludicrous.
Analyzing this, I can only assume that the thought process was: being shot by a cartoon gun was too much. So they conjured up a perceived more-civilized approach. Namely, decapitation. Nice. A humongous, intimidating machete being flailed around in the woods is a much more comforting, less disturbing visual. Pellet holes, no way! Lifeless, gory heads rolling around on the ground, yes-sirree, Bob! Right on, dude.
Personally, my opinion is that if anything really needed to be addressed it was the tasteless gag tht made fun of Elmer's speech impediment. Rhotactism is the affliction where one pronounces Rs as W's. A real disorder. Kind of uncool. But whatever. (Admittedly, it's an integral part of the character. I get that, too.)
Next, referring back to the “absurd" part of Petri's quote, check this out. A shoe cobbler — that may sound redundant, but if I just wrote "cobbler" I have friends who would think I'm talking about a fruit pie — was alarmed after seeing so many people not following the social distancing recommendations, so he took action.
Fifty-five-year-old Grigore Lup of Romania started making shoes that are 2-1/2 feet long. He reasoned that if two people were wearing his shoes and facing each other, they'd be five feet apart. He was selling them for $115 a pair. True!
Not to step on his toes, but couldn't someone just go to a clown store and buy the same thing a lot cheaper? And maybe even get a red nose or water-squirting daisy thrown in with the deal? And, out of practicality, assuming the pandemic abates and restrictions are soon lifted, what do you do with a pair of 2-1/2-foot long shoes sitting in the closet, turn them into water skis?
Here's a better idea, what's the cost of a couple cloves of garlic? That would work, no? Just wondering.
Do you know what feet actually are? They're devices to find Legos during the nighttime trip to the can.
Comedy, folks, p-u-r-e comedy.
Finally: Happy June birthdays to my wife Kathie, my grandsons Owen and Jack and my son Paul. Love you all.
I'm outta here.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.