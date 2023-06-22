Woo-hoo, we were finally on our way! Last week I described how Kathie’s and my plan to head north — to open our humble camp on the St. Lawrence River — was waylaid by a plumbing issue at the house in Medina. But it got fixed.
Anyhow, after that episode of (what my brother Tim calls) “Dear Diary,” we hit the road. And, of course, we always head out with a sense of trepidation. Why? Because we know that seldom do things go smoothly once we get there. Wait a second, let’s back up this narrative and take “seldom” out of the equation, and replace it with “never.” Things never go smoothly. Much better. Now, let’s start a new paragraph.
Every year, there’s a handful of projects that need to be done to get the place up and running. They are expected. We know that. Things like putting the water line in the river, since we use river water throughout the camp for the faucets, shower and toilet. We bring in bottled water for drinking and cooking. Another must-do is connecting the septic line to the uphill pump and that to the main line, which runs up to the larger, buried tank. It runs along and under the stairs leading to and from the camp. And then there’s always the unexpected, which is, ironically, expected.
Meanwhile, Kathie works arduously inside, bringing the place from hibernation to life in her incredibly artistic way. Dang, she’s good. Gotta love the gal.
But the biggest project, before we get to all that jazz, is unloading the jam-packed truck, Kathie’s car and the boat. The boat? Yes, we fill that with household supplies and tools that couldn’t be squeezed into either vehicle for the trip. I know, lotta crap, right?!
Sounds simple enough: just unload the stuff and carry it into the camp. Nope, it’s not. The problem is that stairway I mentioned. It consists of 61 steps from the top (of the hill) to our camp below. Cardiac Hill. Let me do the math for you: that’s 122 steps, round trip. Which, I’ll put into simpler terms: equates to almost 9 flights of stairs, per trip. I need a 10-minute nap just from the thought of it.
Needless to say, to save ourselves from extra trips, we carry as much as we possibly can, making it a double whammy. Heavy, bulky and with visibility practically non-existent, it’s a crap-shoot just to get near the camp safely, akin to walking across Niagara Falls on a tightrope during a blinding snowstorm. Just so you feel the exhaustive nature of the chore, the average number of trips hovers around 10. And, I remind you, it’s immediately after a 4-1/2-hour grueling drive to get there.
But, hey, it’s so much fun climbing up and down 1,200 steps, what can I say?! Not to mention, I’m doing it as a senior citizen whose only form of exercise is pressing remote control buttons. Which brings me to a somewhat related point:
Kathie often reminds me, “You know (whenever she starts with “you know,” I’m in for a lecture or two) you’d feel much better if you ate and drank healthier. Try a pear or an apple once in a while!”
Good advice, so I took it to heart one day. I marched down the stairs to the deck on the front of the camp overlooking the river, sat down in an Adirondack chair and drank a pair of Crown Royal Apple shots. She was right. I did feel better. But, I digress.
Back to the good old, aptly named Labor Camp. The first order of business, after unloading, is to put the water line into the river. Running water is priority No. 1, trust me on that. (Think: functional toilet.) To accomplish this, I have to tote a semi-flexible, 50-foot pipe, which has a 50-pound pump inside a five-foot metal cylinder, out into four-foot-deep water. It’s as awkward a load as it gets, all the while trying to keep your balance in the cold river. And I mean cold. Very cold. Frigidly, icy cold. Bad river! Bad! Bad!
Did I mention how cold the water was? Let me just put it this way: for almost a week after getting that pump situated on the river bed, I go by the name Gloria. Yeah … that cold.
Once that’s done, and I’m somewhat thawed, I hook the other end up to the connections leading inside the cottage. Then I turn on the water to see if all the plumbing lines throughout the building have survived the harsh winter. It’s quite easy to tell if something’s wrong. Oh, yeah, you find out right away if there’s more work ahead.
Join me here next week for another segment I’ve named “Holy crap, it looks like a water theme park” and sub-titled “Is that supposed to happen when I flush?”
For now, that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
