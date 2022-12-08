Jerry Seinfeld once bemoaned, “Ladies and gentlemen, I implore you”. I do the same when I ask, what the heck is wrong with people?
For comparative purposes: Presently, in the night sky you can see the Red Planet. Mars sits in clear view for all to see. It’s mind-boggling to look up and think about the strides in science and technology that the people in this country have made ... and are still making. The sheer genius of actually landing on that far-away planet with operating, sophisticated equipment is astonishing. We should be proud of the brilliance of those Americans, the folks who can bring such imaginative ingenuity to fruition. I know I am.
Anyone looking at our country from afar would think “My gosh, what a land of inventive and smart people. What great leaders they must have.” I kind of agree. “Kind of” is a cautionary term of non-commitment; in other words, not-so-fast, my friend. I now direct your attention to the Peach State and the people there.
What the heck is wrong with the people in Georgia who backed a candidate to represent them in the U.S. Senate just because of his political affiliation, despite a slew of personal contradictions and accusations of abuse like the ones that Herschel Walker faced? (Actually, he “faced” them, but he never faced up to them.)
Thankfully, he lost, but ladies and gentlemen of the voting community, I implore you ….
I get it. He fits the bill for an agenda further down the road. But when that road is littered with “Disaster Dead-Ahead” signposts, the way forward should be a no-brainer: “Hasta luego, here’s your hat, there’s the door, thanks but no thanks, Mr. Walker. Next!”
Frankly, Scarlett, I’m baffled. The reward they had in their crosshairs would have more than likely been lost to the certainty of another scandal simply awaiting its turn in a long line of transgressions.
Just so we’re clear, this newspaper is not responsible for this political rant. Nope. It’s me. I approve and endorse it, 100 percent. Thank you. It’s like an itch that had to be scratched. and I apologize for the right-out-of-the-gate digression. But may I just add... “ahhh!”?
Let’s change the subject, just a tad. How about a political joke? OK, here’s a good one: Herschel Walker.
I couldn’t resist. Not sorry.
Next: One of the most ridiculous things about a presidential election is that we get 50 contestants to pick from for Miss America, but only two for President of the United States. (Yes, another recycled joke from the past.)
When I was a kid my dad used to tell me that anyone can grow up to become president. It was meant to be inspirational. But now that I’ve seen what can happen, it scares the bejesus out of me.
More?
Two guys were having a casual conversation. The first guy says: “Did you know that, two years ago, my brother ran for Congress?”
The second guy says, “No kidding!? I didn’t know that. What’s he doing now?”
“He’s not doing anything. He got elected.”
As long as we’re on a roll:
The ex-President was recently criticized for the lack of passion he displayed in his recent announcement. He asked his advisers if he should “put more fire” in his speeches. The only one to speak up whimpered, “I think you should put more of your speeches in the fire.”
Joe Biden: “I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of a national emergency. Even if I’m in a Cabinet meeting.” (The truth is, the whimsical Ronald Reagan said that.)
Speaking of Russia: Those people should have realized that communism was doomed from the start. But, apparently … OK, here it comes, probably hands-down one of the worst jokes ever to appear in From The Valley … now I lost my train of thought. Oh, yeah: communism was doomed from the start, but obviously, the people there missed the red flags.
Told ya!
I often wonder whether it’s just a coincidence that if you break down the word “politics” the first part comes from “poly.” which means “many,” and the second part, “ticks,” means “blood-sucking parasites”. Dunno.
Speaking about government: Both sides of the aisle agree that crime is a major issue. I’ve got an idea how to stop repeat offenders. We simply don’t let them run for office again. Just sayin.’
That’s it. Stop in again, if you get a chance.
And that’s the way it looks from the Valley.
