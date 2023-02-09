“And that's not all: Act now and we will send you an extra Super-Duper-Magic-Waffle-Making-Garden-Shovel-Flashlight-Frying-Pan ABSOLUTELY free. That's right! You get two unbelievable multi-functional gizmos for the price of one. Just pay additional handling and shipping costs.”
Yeah, right, like that's the deal of the century.
Where am I going with this? Glad you asked. Apparently someone in TV commercial-land doesn't think we're smart enough to realize that the words “absolutely free” and “pay additional costs” are as diametrically opposed as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mother Teresa. It's an impossible propositional scenario.
Obviously, if the extra product is free, the final cost incurred in the transaction should not change one bit. It's ridiculous. And why do I mention this? Because someone has to say it … and I'm your guy. I'm a self-appointed deputy sheriff in the area of commercial responsibility. If baloney's your game, remember my name. I'm onto you. That's just how I roll.
• • •
OK, that's a boatload of babbling bunk. But, let me explain myself. I seem to have an innate nonsense detector when marketing strategists try to pull the wool over the public's eyes. I stand on guard against false innuendo and don't always appreciate the intrusive nature of commercialism.
The other day I noticed another level where advertisers are taking their game. I found out when I got in my truck on my way to the post office to see if my multi-functional frying pan had come in.
Like most vehicles today, mine has a backup screen in the middle of the dashboard. As I'm sure you know, when you're not in reverse, it acts as a normal radio telling you what station you're listening to, and most of the time it will tell you the name of the song and the artist that's playing on that particular station. Nice. It's helpful when I just "gotsta know" the name of a catchy tune and who's singing it. With a quick glance, I'm all set.
The way I look at it, you never know when the people at Jeopardy! might call and ask if you'd like to be a contestant. And if that bit of trivia happens to come up in the final Jeopardy! question, I'll have it right there at my fingertips: “What is 'In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida' by Iron Butterfly.”
I can't risk leaving prize money on the table. As Ben Franklin said, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.”
Where was I? Oh yeah.
So, when I started up the truck and adjusted every ginkus that needs to be adjusted before liftoff, I noticed the readout on the radio. It had nothing to do with the limited functions I just explained about the radio. It was running a commercial.
The screen read: “Hurt in a car? Call …(you know who).” Never before had that happened. A danged commercial had infiltrated a system that I thought was impenetrable beyond the basic capabilities I understood it to have. This wasn't right. The radio is not like a TV with closed captioning! What's next, my digital alarm clock telling me I'd sleep better on a Sealy Posturepedic mattress?
More amazing than just an ad showing up where I'd never seen one before was the irony of its content. As I stared in stunned silence at “hurt in a car,” I damned near pulled out in front of oncoming traffic. Hmm, perhaps it wasn't irony. Dang, what a sneaky way to drum up business!
As a side note: Technically, I wouldn't have been hurt in a car, I would have been hurt in a truck. Wonder what kind of rhyme they can come up with for that? Let me give it a try:
“Hurt in a truck, now you're really …. in trouble”? I dunno, I can't think of anything that rhymes with truck.
• • •
Let's face it, in this day and age, advertising is all around us. No matter how hard we try, we can't get away from it. I was talking to my wife about it the other day.
I said, “It's surprising that no matter where you turn, you hear someone with a sales pitch.”
“You know what's not surprising?” she shot back, “how much you can save with Geico homeowners insurance.”
Where's my badge? Whatever.
And that's the way it looks from the Valley.
