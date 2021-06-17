FROM THE VALLEY: Got complaints? Go to Helen Waite.

Sometimes when my wife and I travel north to our small camp on the St. Lawrence River, we take two vehicles. We do that when one of us, for some reason or another, leaves a day or two earlier and / or is coming home on a different day. We did just that a couple of weeks ago.
One of the benefits of that situation is that if one of us forgets something, we can phone the other to have it brought along. And, of course, we playfully rub it in to each other for being absent-minded. It’s our senior game of who has the best memory. A point is assigned to the other if one of us forgets. And if memory serves me right (wink, wink), at our age, points are issued quite frequently.
A couple of weeks ago, I left camp to come home before my better half did. Kathie stayed to put the finishing touches on the place because her wonderful sister, Pat, (actually, all of her sisters and brothers are wonderful) was coming to stay at the camp with her husband, Jeff, and their daughter, Stacey and family for a week.
Anyhow, after I left the camp, I realized I’d left something behind. So I texted her “I forgot my watch, will you please bring it. I know, I know … you win a point?!”
She texted back, “Make that 2 points.”
Curious, I asked, “And why is that?”
She replied, “You don’t wear a watch. And secondly… you don’t even own a watch.”
There was a full 60-second pause before I bluffed back, “I knew that.”
The veracity of the preceding anecdote can be found in the widely used political handbook “Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire.” But I cannot deny that facsimiles of said situation have actually occurred.
But seriously, folks, years ago, when we first got the place, I came up with a sign. Based on Kathie’s mantra of awareness and gratitude, I took a Sharpie to a piece of driftwood and wrote: “It takes 1,000 inconveniences to make a burden, when your burdens outnumber your blessings, we’ll listen to your complaints.”
The sign was starting to show its age when we closed up last year, so I brought it home for a polyurethane refurbishing. When I took it back to the camp this year, Kathie put it in a different place from where it had originally hung. I wasn’t overly fond of its new location and so I — tentatively, mind you — told her. She said, “When you have 999 more petty inconveniences to complain about, I’ll think about moving it.” Touche.
And just so you know, her attitude — along with the sign’s new placement — upped my nuisance count to 2. I’ve still got a long ways to go before I hit burden-land, but the way I roll, it’s just around the corner.
Speaking of complaints, let’s wrap this up with a few funnies about complaining.
• • •
Some wives like to gripe about their husbands not paying attention to what they say or how they feel. Not mine. I don’t think ...
• • •
A guy sitting on a barstool was obnoxiously complaining to the bartender about his soon-to-be ex-wife, “I was an idiot when I married that woman.” The bartender leaned forward, looked the man square in the eyes and said, “I’m sure you were … but she was probably too much in love to notice.”
• • •
An elderly woman went to the doctor and complained that she had been farting a lot recently. “Fortunately,” she added, “they don’t smell … nor do they make any noise. In fact,” she continued, “I’ve passed wind several times while sitting here just talking to you.”
The doctor looked puzzled, wrote out a prescription and said, “Try this and come back and see me in two weeks.”
Two weeks went by and the lady came back to his office. The doctor asked if the medicine helped. “Heck, no!” she barked, “if anything, it made it worse. I still pass gas just as much, but now they stink; and it’s just a horribly awful, rotten stench!”
“Well,” the doctor said, “that’s a start. We got your sense of smell back, now we can start work on your hearing.”
• • •
And now that I’ve gotten that out of my system …
That’s the way it looks from the Valley.
