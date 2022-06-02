FROM THE VALLEY: 'Heels-over-head in love with it'

A couple of weeks ago, I was rambling on — gee, me ramble? — about old-time bathroom facilities known as outhouses. In case you forgot, or were smart enough to avoid it, I was going to tell you about a lady, somewhere in the state of Washington, and what happened when she had to use one of those stoop-and-poop coops. It's a true story. But as it so often happens, I ran out of room and never got to tell you. So without further ado ...
Somewhere in the state of Washington (didn't we just cover that?), a lady had to use the can (that sounds familiar, too). The only thing available was an outhouse. (Is there an echo in here?) You know what an outhouse is: it's a revolting, stomach-churning, god-awful, stench-filled, closet-sized room that has a wooden bench inside with a hole in it to discharge whatever it is you regretfully ate or drank, considering the circumstances, in the not-so-distant past. And yours and everyone else's donation sits there fermenting because it isn't flushed away, much to the delight of flies and anything else attracted to the not-so-sweet smell of putrefaction. Nice smell-a-visual, huh!? You're welcome. Now, finish your salad.
Remember, this is a true story, not something you'll see on Fox News. OK, let's be fair (and keep the emails to a minimum) and throw in, oh I don't know, let's say a Ted Cruz press conference as well. All right, quit having a conniption, CNN. There, for those of you who wouldn't know a joke if you looked in the mirror. Happy?
Anyhow, like 99% of western civilization, this lady whipped out her cellphone as she entered one of those remotely located Banks of Dung to make a deposit.
Now, honestly, I know little about cell phones and cell phone apps, but maybe, just possibly, there's an air freshener app or an app that acts as a clothespin for your nose that this lady was frantically searching for, just to keep her olfactory senses from committing hari-kari. I dunno, I wasn't there.
But, I do know one thing: She really loved that cell phone. I mean absolutely loved it, in more ways than one. In fact, it's even listed on an official report. Let me explain.
You see, what happened is, right after she finished the paper work on her transaction, her cell phone slipped out of her pocket and … yes, you guessed it, you know exactly where it went. Splat! Into the hole. “Oh, the humanity ...”
Peering down, frantically searching, she finally spotted it. Cupping her hands to the sides of her face, she squealed aloud to no one in particular, because no one was around, “Oh no, my poor phone, it looks like ...”
I should probably apologize right here, right now, for what you're going through — that is, if you're still with me and haven't turned to something more cheerful like a story about the price of gas or inevitable war at our next election. Thank you for the courage and sense of not being able to look away. It speaks volumes about both of us.
Moving right along: In a futile attempt to retrieve the phone, she got on her knees and tried to reach down and pluck it from its unfortunate lodging. Stretching further than the applicable laws of balance / physics, she suddenly found herself slipping forward and — yes, here it comes — toppled head first into the deep pit below. And you thought you were having a bad day.
There's good news and bad news concerning her predicament. The bad news is: after righting herself, she struggled for 15 to 20 minutes to get out but failed to get the footing needed to make the climb. She was stuck. The good news is, some idiot had dropped a cell phone in there and she was able to use it to call 911.
Firefighters from the Brinnon Fire and Rescue Department responded to her call from the top of Mount Walker in Olympic National Forest and rushed to the scene. Unsubstantiated reports that Fire Chief Tim Manly took one look at her situation and declared “Wow, you're in deep doo-doo” cannot be confirmed.
Neither can the speculation that he wrote, in the comments space on the official report, “This gal was not only head-over-heels in love with her phone, but also … (wait — here it comes) … heels-over-head in love with it.”
You saw it coming, didn't you? Doesn't matter, thank you, anyhow. And I'm sorry if I ruined your lunch.
Hey, how about those gas prices? And war at the November election? Good grief.
That's the way it looks from the Valley.
